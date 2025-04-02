Loose Women panelists Janet Street-Porter and Denise Welch clashed today (April 2) during a discussion about their school days.

In a segment that some viewers branded a ‘rinse-and-repeat’ item, the ladies reminisced, with Janet even bringing in her school reports to read from.

Denise, meanwhile, looked back fondly on her school experience, speaking about discovering boys, her love of drama and the food served in the canteen.

Janet Street-Porter was unimpressed by Denise Welch’s story (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter calls out Denise Welch

Taking her turn to speak about her experience growing up, Denise said: “I love the school dinners. Cheese pie and chips, pink custard and spotted dick, all that kind of thing.”

However, one look at Janet showed she wasn’t exactly loving Denise’s monologue. Anchor Charlene White chipped in, declaring: “Your face Janet!”

Sounding exasperated, Denise – who was caught up in a hot air balloon hoax earlier this week – asked her: “What?”

You were flanneling, filling the airtime there.

Janet responded: “What is this, the story of her school days?”

“Well, at least I haven’t brought my old reports in,” Denise countered at Janet, who later read from hers.

Coleen Nolan, who was also on the panel, also looked to be a little bored of Denise’s story…

Coleen Nolan didn’t appear to be loving the chat, either (Credit: ITV)

‘Shut up’

“You were flanneling, filling the airtime there, because you are…,” she then accused, before Denise interrupted.

“Because I didn’t have the chance to talk about birthdays because you were talking about all yours,” she said, after Janet told a story about dressing up as Wonder Woman to attend Elton John’s 50th earlier in the show.

“Someone’s just telling me in my ear ‘shut up’,” Janet said, revealing a telling off from producers. She then ended the conversation by muttering: “Because I dared to mention I went to someone famous’ birthday….”

The clash comes little over a month after an on-air row between the panelists over new police legislation.

That ended with Janet declaring of Denise: “Selfish. That is so selfish.”

Denise let rip when Janet tried to silence her (Credit: ITV)

‘Queens!’

However, the Loose Women ladies are clearly firm friends off-screen. In fact, they were out together earlier this week, with Denise sharing a picture of them meeting Queen Camilla at an event.

She captioned the shot: “Queens!!!”

“Denise is a Queen,” said one follower. “I just adore her spirit and authenticity.”

“Absolutely love this!” another declared.

