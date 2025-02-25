Loose Women panel members Denise Welch and Janet Street-Porter were embroiled in a heated debate during today’s show.

On the Loose Women panel today (February 25), they were discussing new police legislation that was announced earlier this week.

Minutes into the show, the pair, joined by Ruth Langsford and Coleen Nolan, spoke about the Home Secretary’s new legislation to give officers more power against mobile phone theft. Now, police no longer need a warrant to search properties where stolen items have been geolocated.

Loose Women panel in heated debate

While the panel agreed to the change in the law, Denise and Janet did not see eye-to-eye on everything…

Denise spoke first, admitting that while she was glad about the new laws, it doesn’t give “any incentive” for people to not commit crimes.

Janet agreed that she’s glad something is being done, but disagreed with the methods. Defending her point, Janet stated that if someone were to see the police coming, they would “dispose of the evidence”.

The ladies’ conversation centred around ways to deter younger people from committing crimes, with the panel aware that nothing seems to be working nowadays, even new regulations.

Things got more intense when Denise suggested the whole situation could make people “want to emigrate”.

Denise said: “Does it not make you want to emigrate? I know it’s a pipe dream and we always talk about it. But there are so many people that I know who are genuinely thinking of it [emigrating].”

However, Janet immediately didn’t look impressed and when Denise spotted it, she alerted: “Oh Janet’s face!”

Janet branded Denise’s views ‘selfish’

Taking her chance to share her thoughts, Janet branded Denise’s reponse “selfish” and couldn’t believe what her co-host was saying.

She argued: “Selfish. That is so selfish. If you don’t like the country you’re in then do something about it yourself.”

Denise then interrupted her and yelled back: “I’m trying to! In this country we respect the criminal’s human rights more than the victim’s.”

Janet kept trying to defend her point. But Denise continuously interrupted with other reasons why emigration is a good idea for some.

Janet then stated she wanted to “go back” to her original point, which is she believes people need to change things themselves and “stop whinging”.

The heated exchange died down a bit after that as Denise backed her up, adding: “Well why don’t you be Prime Minister? I have said that before.”

Timing ran out and Ruth cut the debate short joking: “Janet for Prime Minister,” before moving onto a different part of the show.

