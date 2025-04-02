Katie Price has reportedly invested in a greyhound dog, in a bid to “make a little bit of money”.

The Pricey, 46, has been in the public eye since the late 1990s. And over the years, Katie‘s turned her hand to an array of different careers – from writing novels to starring in reality TV shows.

But now, it’s been claimed that Katie has invested in a female racing greyhound; a move that will no doubt spark backlash after seven animals have previously died in her care.

The TV star has reportedly invested in a new dog (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price ‘invests in new dog’

Katie has welcomed several pets into her home over the years. However, the handling of her pets has been questioned after seven animals died in her care since 2017.

Five dogs, a chameleon and a horse all died in her care. Many of their deaths were down to traffic accidents near her West Sussex home.

The RSPCA even visited Katie in 2023 amid her claims dog Blade was ‘deliberately killed’ after he was sadly hit by a car near her house.

And now, according to reports, Katie has become a co-owner of a female greyhound named Barbie Bullet.

A source claimed there she hopes her ‘investment’ could bring in some cash (Credit: ITV)

Katie’s new way of ‘making a little bit of money’

“Katie adores animals and this is a way of her potentially making a little bit of money,” a source alleged to The Sun.

They added: “It’s not a lucrative sport though, so mostly she just wants to get a bit of fun and joy out of her investment.”

Despite Katie coming under fire previously over her care for her pets, the insider claimed there is “no need to worry about the welfare” of Barbie Bullet.

They said: “Racing dogs have good people around them who give them attentive care, and Barbie Bullet is no different. There’s absolutely no need to worry about the welfare of this dog.”

The two-year-old dog has reportedly won six of her 41 races. Her last one was said to have taken place on March 1, where she came third.

Reacting to Katie’s investing in the dog, one person on X fumed: “Oh my god Katie Price!! A dog is not an investment for you to make a bit of money from! Your track record of animal welfare is clearly appalling.

“I’m sure you can think of other more honourable ways of making money!!”

Someone else fumed: “She should be banned from keeping any animals. Full stop.” A third wrote: “[Bleep]ing hell. No way?”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Katie has come under fire over her handling of her pets (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price pet backlash

Model Katie has previously been subjected to criticism from animal rights charity PETA. Petitions have also been started, insisting she should be ‘banned’ from owning pets. They’ve been signed thousands of times.

A representative for Katie previously reacted and said: “Katie loves her animals and to say otherwise is incorrect, unjust and unkind. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

