As Vicki Fowler returns to EastEnders, complete history of ex-partner Spencer Moon

In EastEnders, Vicki Fowler announced that she’s split up from her former partner Spencer Moon and is now dating a guy called Ross. She’s just returned to the Square with her new family, initially making out that Spencer cheated on her.

But, Vicki’s words are not to be believed… With the truth about to come out, here’s a complete history of Vicki’s ex-partner Spencer’s time in Walford.

Spencer was brought up by Alfie and Nana Moon (Credit: BBC)

Who was Spencer Moon and who played him?

Spencer Moon was the son of Alfred and Cherry Moon, also the brother of Alfie Moon.

Alfie and Nana Moon raised Spencer after his parents were killed when he was young.

He was played by Christopher Parker between 2002-2005 before leaving the soap.

Spencer was a barman and chippie manager during his time in Walford, before heading off in 2005 with Vicki to live in Australia.

Spencer was no saint (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Spencer Moon history: Dodgy dealings

After failing to impress Kelly Taylor, Spencer worried that he was still a virgin. After he turned 18, he started trying to impress the ladies further by selling stolen goods, working for Mickey Miller.

Spencer was sold the goods in return for forged money and got into a spot of bother when he tried to use the money in a club owned by gangster Jack Dalton.

Alfie tried to save Spencer by paying Jack off but ended up getting beaten up.

In 2004, Spencer found himself on the wrong side of the law again when he was caught breaking into Pauline Fowler’s house in a bid to retrieve a drug stash for Danny Moon.

Spencer ended up getting arrested, with this ending up leading to his exit in 2005.

Spencer and Vicki were a strong couple (Credit: BBC)

Spencer’s relationship with Vicki Fowler

Spencer then went on to have a one-night stand with Vicki Fowler, which led to her falling pregnant.

Spencer was keen to be a dad but was devastated when Vicki had an abortion without telling him.

During his time on the Square, Spencer also had flings with Kelly, and Stacey Slater.

In 2005, Alfie was struggling to deal with Spencer’s rebellion and sent him to Australia to live with their cousin, Maxwell Moon.

While in Australia, it was then revealed that Vicki and Spencer had reunited and had got into a relationship. They were together for years, but that romance has now come to an end.

Vicki’s back, but Spencer’s not (Credit: BBC)

Where is Spencer Moon now in EastEnders?

Vicki Fowler has just returned to EastEnders and she’s brought her partner Ross and his son Joel with her.

She revealed that she broke up with Spencer as he cheated on her. However, it was then made clear that Vicki was the one doing the cheating, having an affair with Ross – Spencer’s mate.

Spencer is said to still be living in Australia, but could he return in the future?

