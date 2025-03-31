Vicki Fowler on EastEnders: dad Dirty Den, relationship with Alfie’s brother and return to Walford

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders saw Vicki Fowler return to the soap after an absence of over ten years – reuniting with half-sister Sharon as she returned to Walford. Vicki has returned to the Square for Martin’s funeral, following his tragic death last month.

She’s not alone either – with new partner Ross and his son Joel in tow. But what does this mean for her relationship with Spencer, who she was supposed to be living in Australia with?

Here’s all we know about Vicki Fowler and her return to EastEnders.

Vicki returns to Walford with new man Ross (Credit: BBC)

Who are Vicki Fowler’s parents?

Vicki was born in 1986, during a teenage pregnancy storyline involving Sharon’s best friend, Michelle Fowler. It eventually emerged that baby Vicki was the result of an affair between Michelle and Sharon’s dad, ‘Dirty’ Den Watts.

Agreeing to keep his distance, Den secretly provided for Vicki while Michelle brought her up with fiancée Lofty. However, their marriage didn’t last – and collapsed completely when she had his child terminated while refusing to name the identity of Vicki’s biological father.

Baby Vicki’s mystery dad was the subject of much speculation in the 1980s (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

How is Vicki related to Sharon and Martin?

Between Den and Michelle, this makes Vicki the half-brother of Sharon, and Martin’s niece. The truth about her paternity came out when Den was shot and ‘killed,’ his dirty-by-name-and-nature antics leaving both Sharon and Michelle’s father, Arthur, furious.

Vicki left Walford for the first time, aged nine, when Michelle decided to leave for a new life in Birmingham, Alabama in 1995. That would explain the accent which debuted when Vicki next resurfaced.

Talking of which…

Vicki struck up a romance with Spencer Moon (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

When did Vicki return to EastEnders?

Vicki first returned to Walford in 2003. Having run away from mum Michelle, teenage tearaway Vicki decided to stick around, and moved in with Sharon. And, in the weeks which followed, she began to build ties in the UK – including half-brother Dennis Rickman, with whom she shared dad Den.

Shortly after arriving in Walford, she began seeing Alfie’s little brother, Spencer Moon. She fell pregnant and wanted to keep the child, but she terminated the pregnancy – in spite of Spencer’s protests, and Sharon’s offer of £10,000 to ‘buy’ the baby.

During this time, Vicki lost the accent, explaining in 2004: “The producers knew that I had to have an American accent when I came into the show because my character had been living in America but it’s not the kind of accent that you’d want to have for a long time on a show like EastEnders. It’s not something that’s going to fit in for a long period of time.”

Den’s return set the cat among the pigeons (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

The return of Dirty Den

The family were left shell-shocked when Dennis revealed that Vicki and Sharon’s father was still alive, having faked his death in 1989. Den’s return to Walford sent bombshells around the Square – as did the revelation that Dennis and Sharon had begun seeing each other romantically.

With Sharon being Den’s adoptive daughter, this means that the pair weren’t related to blood, but Vicki felt no less betrayed. Her reaction led Sharon and Dennis to stop seeing each other for a while, but not for long… and on Christmas Day 2004, they revealed they were still seeing each other.

Why did Vicki leave EastEnders?

During the same Christmas period, Vicki overheard Den admit that he didn’t love her as much as he did Sharon. Devastated by this admission, she left the country to return to her mother in America.

She later reunited with Spencer in Australia, where they opened a bar and have been living ever since.

Alice Haig plays the ‘new’ Vicki Fowler (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Vicki on EastEnders?

This iteration of Vicki is played by actress Alice Haig, who follows in the footsteps of teen actor Scarlett Alice Johnson. Last month, it was suggested that Scarlett had been offered the opportunity to return… but turned BBC bosses down.

A spokesperson for Scarlett said to The Sun: “Scarlett was approached, and was flattered to be asked to return, but the timing wasn’t right for her to step back into the role. She wishes Alice Haig and the show all the very best.”

As a child, various actresses played the part of Vicki. Young actor Emma Herry originally played little Vicki as a child, before Samantha Leigh Martin took over in 1988 until her 1995 exit and subsequent recast.

Joel and Ross join Vicki in her trip to Walford (Credit: BBC)

Why is Vicki back on EastEnders?

Vicki has returned to Walford for her uncle’s funeral. However, in the days which follow, Sharon begins to realise that a lot has changed with Vicki in her absence.

Meeting Vicki’s new man Ross, and his son, Joel, Sharon and Alfie are shocked at the news that Vicki and Spencer have split. It soon becomes clear that Vicki is serious about her new family – and they’re keen to ingratiate themselves with the Walford side of the family.

Read more: Why EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy hasn’t married long-term fiancé she met on the set of soap

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!