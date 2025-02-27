EastEnders: Scarlett Johnson turned down Vicki Fowler return opportunity, reports suggest

It has been reported that former EastEnders star Scarlett Johnson turned down the opportunity to return to the soap as Vicki Fowler. This follows news that Vicki is set to return to Walford for the funeral of uncle Martin – who died last week, in the aftermath of a massive explosion in The Queen Vic.

Originally played by actor Scarlett, Vicki left the Square in 2004, to begin a new life in Australia with Alfie’s brother, Spencer. Over twenty years later and Vicki will return – now minus Spencer, and played by Alice Haig.

With some fans dismayed that original star Scarlett will not be returning, fresh reports have emerged suggesting that she was asked – but ultimately turned down the role.

Scarlett played Sharon’s sister, Vicki (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders star Scarlett Johnson turned down Vicki Fowler return

Speaking to The Sun, a spokesperson said: “Scarlett was approached, and was flattered to be asked to return, but the timing wasn’t right for her to step back into the role.”

The tabloid’s spokesperson continued: “She wishes Alice Haig and the show all the very best.”

Earlier this week, fans reacted with dismay at the news that Scarlett wouldn’t be returning as Alice.

“Scarlett Alice Johnson is the only Vicki Fowler I will accept. Sad she refused to come back, she would’ve made some good money and reconnected with former cast members,” wrote one fan on X.

“That ain’t Vicky though is it,” said another of Vicki’s new face.

“Re. the return of Vicki. I don’t believe the audience will be “all that fussed”. Particularly with a recast. We would much rather have retained Martin,” said a third.

Star Alice Haig will play the soap’s new Vicki (Credit: BBC)

Alice Haig teases ‘Albert Square drama’ as Vicki

Speaking of her debut as Vicki, star Alice Haig said: “I am so excited. I have always watched the show, and I was born in February 1985, so I’m the same age as EastEnders! It’s so cool to be playing a character like Vicki – we think we know her, but a lot has changed. I can’t wait for all the Albert Square drama ahead.”

Vicki comes with her new boyfriend Ross and his son Joel in tow. This will come as quite the shock to Sharon and Alfie – who had no idea that Vicki had split from Spencer.

Meanwhile, Martin’s estranged daughter Bex will also return to Walford for his funeral. Played by returning actress Jasmine Armfield, Bex will reunite with mum Sonia as the devastated family mourn the loss of beloved patriarch Martin.

