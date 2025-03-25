As Alice Haig makes her EastEnders debut, here’s all you need to know about the new Vicki Fowler

Vicki Fowler returns to EastEnders next week, with star Alice Haig making her debut as the new face of the character. This comes as the residents of Walford prepare to say goodbye to their beloved fruit and veg man Martin, who died in last month’s Queen Vic explosion.

With Martin’s daughter returning to Walford, so too does Vicki, who left the soap in 2004. However, long-time viewers will notice that Vicki’s looking a little different these days – having been recast since we last saw her.

But who is Alice Haig, and what else has she been in?

Alice Haig plays the ‘new’ Vicki Fowler (Credit: BBC)

Who is new EastEnders Vicki Fowler star Alice Haig?

Vicki Fowler is played by actress Alice Haig, making her EastEnders debut this month. As the soap announced Alice’s casting, the star revealed: “I am so excited. I have always watched the show, and I was born in February 1985, so I’m the same age as EastEnders! It’s so cool to be playing a character like Vicki – we think we know her, but a lot has changed. I can’t wait for all the Albert Square drama ahead.”

What else has Alice Haig been in?

Alice has a lengthy history in television and movies. She first began acting in 2010, and has racked up minor roles in episodes of Jean-Claude Van Johnson, The Kominsky Method and This Is Going to Hurt since then.

In 2022, she appeared in an episode of the Star Wars spin-off show Andor on Disney+ and the Sky remake of the Day of The Jackal.

How old is Alice Haig?

Alice was born in February 1985, so turned 40 at the same time as the venerable BBC soap. This makes her a year older than Vicki, who was born in May 1986. She’s roughly the same age as predecessor Scarlett Alice Johnson, who was born in April 1985.

Scarlett Alice Johnson played Vicki between 2003 and 2004 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Who played Vicki Fowler on EastEnders before recast?

Prior to being recast, Vicki was played by various actresses over the years. Born in 1986 to Michelle Fowler, Vicki was originally played as an infant by Emma Herry. In 1998, Samantha Leigh Martin took over to play Vicki as a child.

The most recognisable Vicki to date was Scarlett, who played the character from 2003 – 2004. Her time on the soap may have been short-lived, but Vicki was at the heart of many major storylines during this time… and many will remember her for that American accent, which she gained during her time in the States.

Who were Vicki Fowler’s parents?

Vicki’s parents were Michelle Fowler and EastEnders villain ‘Dirty’ Den Watts. The result of an affair between Sharon’s best friend and Sharon’s father, Vicki was supposed to have been terminated, but Michelle refused.

This makes her Martin’s niece, and Sharon’s half-sister.

Vicki’s return to EastEnders, relationship with Sharon and Dennis, and dad Dirty Den

Returning to Walford after running away from mum Michelle and her home in America, teenage Vicki moved in with sister Sharon. In the weeks following, she learned that she had a half-brother, Dennis Rickman, and settled down with her newfound family.

At this time, she fell pregnant after sleeping with Alfie’s brother, Spencer Moon. He wanted to keep the child, but she terminated the pregnancy – in spite of Spencer’s wishes, and Sharon’s offer of £10,000 in exchange for the baby.

Further bombshells followed as Dennis revealed that their father, Den Watts was still alive, having faked his death in 1989. Den’s return to Walford sent shockwaves around the Square. This included Vicki’s turmoil at the discovery that her half-brother had begun dating her half-sister (not by blood, thankfully).

Vicki and Spencer left Walford together (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Why did Vicki leave EastEnders?

Vicki decided to leave Walford after overhearing her dad admit he didn’t love her as much as he loved Sharon. Devastated, she left London to return to her mother in America. She later reunited with Spencer in Australia, where they opened a bar together and settled down.

Leaving the soap in 2004, Vicki hasn’t been seen since.

Why didn’t Scarlett Alice Johnson return to EastEnders?

Last month, it was suggested that Scarlett had been offered the opportunity to return… but turned BBC bosses down.

A spokesperson for Scarlett said to The Sun: “Scarlett was approached, and was flattered to be asked to return, but the timing wasn’t right for her to step back into the role. She wishes Alice Haig and the show all the very best.”

Since leaving the soap, Scarlett went on to appear in the films Panic Button, Pimp and Adulthood. She became the recurring star of TV shows Pramface and Beaver falls and, in 2022, appeared in an episode of Casualty.

The happy reunion is short-lived (Credit: BBC)

When will Vicki return to EastEnders?

Vicki’s return to the soap will air next week, with the character arriving in Walford in preparation for her uncle’s funeral. And she doesn’t do so alone – with new partner Ross and his son Joel in tow.

Reuniting with Sharon, Vicki reveals that she and Spencer have split up. And, as she clashes with her half-sister, the truth about her and Spencer’s breakup is revealed…

