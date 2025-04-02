EastEnders fans predict Spencer Moon will return as a recast as he’s mentioned on-screen

EastEnders fans have predicted that Spencer Moon might soon return to the soap but as a recast following Vicki’s entrance.

This week, Vicki Fowler returned to the Square after 20 years for Martin Fowler’s funeral. She brought her new partner Ross and his son Joel back with her.

But, with Vicki breaking up with Spencer, fans reckon he’s also on his way back to Walford – with a new face.

Vicki Fowler’s return to EastEnders

Vicki Fowler returned to Walford on Monday night (March 31), played by actress Alice Haig.

Alice took over the role from former Vicki actress Scarlett Alice Johnson who departed from the role in 2005.

Vicki has come back to Walford for Martin Fowler’s funeral, shocking everyone by revealing that she’s no longer couple up with Spencer Moon.

Instead, she’s come to the Square with new partner Ross and his son Joel. And, she’s desperate for cash…

And next week, Ross is desperate to keep Vicki in Walford after the truth about Spencer and Vicki’s break-up gets out.

Fans predict Spencer Moon return with new face

With Vicki initially making out that her ex Spencer cheated on her, it was then revealed that he did no such thing.

And now, EastEnders fans think Vicki’s return is paving the way for the return of Spencer too. But, he’ll be recast.

One fan commented: “I wonder if they’ll bring back Spencer Moon at some point, maybe as a recast?”

Another person asked: “Do you think we’re heading towards a Spencer recast?”

A third viewer added: “All that family knows about is lying & cheating. I should’ve known something was up when Vicki came back and she didn’t bat an eyelid at Sharon sleeping with Grant… It’s normal behaviour for the Watts’. I wonder if we’ll see Spencer again.”

Actor Christopher Parker played the role of Spencer Moon until 2005, now having retired from acting. But, could Spencer soon return as a recast?

