When Martin’s funeral will air in EastEnders as fans grow impatient five weeks since his death

Martin Fowler died in EastEnders last month during the soap’s 40th anniversary, but when will his funeral air?

Ruby has been busy planning the perfect send-off for her late partner, with Jean clashing over the details.

But, it’s been around five weeks since Martin’s death, so just when is his funeral?

Martin died during the live episode (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin Fowler’s death

The soap’s 40th anniversary celebrations aired last month in February, with a special live episode airing.

In the aftermath of the Queen Vic fire, poor Martin got his legs crushed by a large piece of metal.

Stacey stayed with him and planned their future life together, talking weddings and growing old together.

Once the metal was lifted, Martin sadly suffered from crush syndrome and passed away rather suddenly.

Over the last five weeks, grieving Ruby has been planning Martin’s funeral although she’s found it quite the challenge unable to see eye to eye with the Slaters.

Fans are wondering when it will happen (Credit: BBC)

Fans impatient as they wait for Martin’s funeral

Surprised that Martin’s funeral is still being planned without an official date being mentioned in the soap, fans are now growing impatient.

They’ve taken to social media in a bid to get answers over when the much-loved character’s funeral scenes will air.

One fan asked: “Is Martin ever going to have a funeral?”

A second person shared: “Why the [bleep] is it taking so long to bury Martin? Why are they dragging it out?”

A third viewer added: “The wait for Martin’s funeral is feeling almost as long as the wait for Bianca to come out of that [bleep] lock up.”

A final person finished: “On the 5th week since Martin Fowler’s death and still no sight or sound of his funeral happening!! Civilisations rise and fall quicker than this.”

Martin’s funeral airs in a couple of weeks (Credit: BBC)

When will Martin Fowler’s funeral air in EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Bex and Vicki Fowler both return to the Square for Martin’s funeral.

Sonia eventually works up the courage to visit Martin’s coffin at the undertakers with Bex, paying a final tribute to him the day before the funeral.

Episode descriptions for the coming weeks then confirm that Martin’s funeral scenes will air on Monday, April 7.

This means that fans have just under two weeks left until Martin’s final goodbye. Grab those tissues…

