Sam Thompson reportedly has a new flame following his split from girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Sam and Zara ended their five-year relationship at the end of 2024. Reports suggested they had been living separate lives for a while.

Since then, it’s been claimed that Zara has moved on with the 1D singer Louis Tomlinson.

And now, reports have suggested a new woman has caught Sam’s eye: Too Hot To Handle star Lucy Syed.

Sam is said to have moved on (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson ‘grows close’ to new flame after split from girlfriend Zara

Sam’s reported new love interest is Lucy Syed. The 28-year-old swimwear model found fame on Netflix show Too Hot To Handle, becoming the runner-up last series.

According to reports, Sam and Lucy struck up a connection when Sam reportedly liked Lucy’s snaps on Instagram.

They then are said to have met up in a pub and “continued their night” at Chelsea nightclub, The Rex Rooms.

The pair enjoyed a night out together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy has ‘certainly put a smile back on Sam’s face’

“They looked really close in the club, chatting and cuddling up together,” a source alleged to MailOnline.

“But their closeness continued after they spent the night partying together and the pair’s connection has certainly put a smile back on Sam’s face.”

The insider added: “Sam is enjoying being single again and dipping his toe back into the dating pool.”

ED! has contacted Sam and Lucy’s representatives for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Syed (@lucy_syed)

Lucy ‘ready’ for romance

Lucy appeared in series six of Too Hot to Handle. As well as a model, she is an aspiring singer and posts videos of her performing on social media.

The saucy show follows several contestants who are challenged to stay celibate while living together in a luxurious villa abroad. Lucy didn’t find love or break the rules on the hit show.

Earlier this year, she shared a video to TikTok where she opened up about her struggles with dating.

“Well, at least we know manifesting works, I hate that it’s called manifesting, like, ‘man’… it’s like men are infesting my life and annoying and upsetting me. It’s a man infestation… I’m ready for the glow-up now please,” she said.

Read more: Sam Thompson ‘terrified’ of the future following Zara McDermott split

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.