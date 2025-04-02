Sam Thompson reportedly has a new flame following his split from girlfriend Zara McDermott.
Sam and Zara ended their five-year relationship at the end of 2024. Reports suggested they had been living separate lives for a while.
Since then, it’s been claimed that Zara has moved on with the 1D singer Louis Tomlinson.
And now, reports have suggested a new woman has caught Sam’s eye: Too Hot To Handle star Lucy Syed.
Sam’s reported new love interest is Lucy Syed. The 28-year-old swimwear model found fame on Netflix show Too Hot To Handle, becoming the runner-up last series.
According to reports, Sam and Lucy struck up a connection when Sam reportedly liked Lucy’s snaps on Instagram.
They then are said to have met up in a pub and “continued their night” at Chelsea nightclub, The Rex Rooms.
“They looked really close in the club, chatting and cuddling up together,” a source alleged to MailOnline.
“But their closeness continued after they spent the night partying together and the pair’s connection has certainly put a smile back on Sam’s face.”
The insider added: “Sam is enjoying being single again and dipping his toe back into the dating pool.”
ED! has contacted Sam and Lucy’s representatives for comment.
Lucy ‘ready’ for romance
Lucy appeared in series six of Too Hot to Handle. As well as a model, she is an aspiring singer and posts videos of her performing on social media.
The saucy show follows several contestants who are challenged to stay celibate while living together in a luxurious villa abroad. Lucy didn’t find love or break the rules on the hit show.
Earlier this year, she shared a video to TikTok where she opened up about her struggles with dating.
“Well, at least we know manifesting works, I hate that it’s called manifesting, like, ‘man’… it’s like men are infesting my life and annoying and upsetting me. It’s a man infestation… I’m ready for the glow-up now please,” she said.
