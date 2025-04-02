With Vicki Fowler back played by a new actress, 6 more old EastEnders characters that should be recast

With Vicki Fowler back in EastEnders with a new actress, here are six other characters that should be recast in the soap.

We’ve seen many different characters return with new faces over the years, what’s a few more?

Ben is currently in prison in America (Credit: BBC)

1. Ben Mitchell

Ben Mitchell is currently in America behind bars, with actor Max Bowden bowing out of the soap last year.

However, Phil’s been having a very difficult time right now. He’s been feeling lonely and has been battling with depression.

He could do with as many loved ones around him as possible to help support him, and it’s no secret that the popular character of Ben has been recast multiple times over the years.

With husband Callum Highway also having few scenes since Ben left, his return would be hugely welcomed.

Could she return? (Credit: BBC)

2. Cindy Beale Jnr

Cindy Beale Jnr is another character that should be recast. She’s been mentioned several times since mum Cindy Beale returned to the Square.

However, it has seemed as though she’s always been an after thought where Cindy is concerned, with Cindy not giving her the same attention as she does her other children.

With Mimi Keene rather big in the Netflix world, it’s likely that Cindy Jnr would need to be recast if she was to return. But, the return for the character could spark a lot of drama and would be very fitting for current storylines.

Michelle played Zoe Slater on the soap (Credit: BBC)

3. Zoe Slater

Fans wondered whether Michelle Ryan would be returning to the soap as Zoe Slater over the soap’s 40th anniversary celebrations. However, this didn’t come into fruition.

It’s been 20 years since we last saw the character in the Square, with there being many chances for the soap to bring her back. This means that, like Vicki Fowler, a new actress would probably take on the role should Zoe return.

With Kat struggling to deal with Tommy Moon’s behaviour, could a return of Zoe Slater be just what the family needs?

Now Nish is dead, Kheerat could return… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders characters that should be recast: 4. Kheerat Panesar

Kheerat is currently in prison for the murder of Ranveer although viewers know that he’s innocent of the crime.

Ravi was the true culprit, but the Panesar family kept quiet due to Nish’s threats. Now that Nish is dead though, the crime could easily be pinned on Nish – or the truth about Ravi could come out if needed.

Kheerat deserves to be free, and we’d love for a recast to happen if Jaz Deol did not wish to return.

Phil could do with seeing his daughter (Credit: BBC)

5. Louise Mitchell

Like Ben, Phil could also do with the return of his daughter Louise.

Tilly Keeper left the soap in 2020 and went on to appear in big shows such as You, and Queenie.

But, a recast could make a Louise return a possibility. Phil only mentioned Louise the other week, with Phil suggesting that she’s got enough going on than to worry about him.

Could Louise return to provide support to Phil though?

Will she come back? (Credit: BBC)

6. Courtney Mitchell

Grant Mitchell recently returned to EastEnders for the soap’s 40th anniversary before leaving Walford once again.

His daughter Courtney is said to be living with Grant in Portugal, last being seen on-screen in 2016.

We’d love for another Grant return, and this time we’d love for Courtney to come back perhaps as a more grown-up version of her former self. A recast could make this happen and would provide us with a lot of drama on-screen.

