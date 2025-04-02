Coronation Street casts Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson as Danielle amid Theo and Todd romance storyline

Coronation Street has cast former Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson to play the role of Danielle – a connection of Theo’s.

Natalie played the role of Alicia Metcalfe on the Dales-based soap between 2010-2015.

And, now she’s back in Soapland once more! And, she’s heading straight into a huge storyline.

Coronation Street casts Natalie Anderson as Danielle

Alicia Metcalfe in Emmerdale was a huge fan-favourite during her five years on the soap. And, fans have been desperate for Natalie Anderson to reprise her role ever since she left.

However, after a stint in Hollyoaks in 2021, Natalie’s now taking on the role of Danielle over on the cobbles.

Natalie’s first scenes as Danielle are due to air next week, seeing her be introduced on-screen as a connection to scaffolder Theo.

Theo has been currently keeping Todd on his toes regarding his feelings for him, but things are about to get even messier when Danielle turns up.

It is currently unclear how long Natalie will appear in the soap for, with the full details of her character set to become clear in the coming weeks.

Theo and Todd’s romance in Coronation Street

Danielle will be introduced as a contact of Theo’s, playing a part in the storyline currently going on between Theo and Todd.

After being involved in a misunderstanding with scaffolder Theo, Todd soon tried to flirt his way into his good books.

However, Theo then crushed Todd’s hopes by telling him that he wasn’t gay.But, Todd then saw Theo’s profile pop up on an online dating site…

In the coming weeks, Theo and Todd both give into their feelings for each other and sleep together. However, things are confusing for Todd as Theo quickly rushes off when he hears someone enter the house.

But, what does this all have to do with Danielle? What part will she play in the storyline?

