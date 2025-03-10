Everything you need to know about Coronation Street’s latest three arrivals as James, Theo and Carl prepare to enter Weatherfield

Three newcomers are headed to Coronation Street – with the soap announcing that James, Theo and Carl are all set for Weatherfield in the coming weeks. Well, maybe not all that new, James Bailey is back, albeit freshly recast.

Another of the three men already has ties to one Weatherfield family too, with Carl Webster reuniting with brother Kevin as he arrives on the cobbles. Scaffolder Theo is completely new, but promises to shake things up after hitting it off with Todd immediately.

But what else do we know about James, Theo and Carl – and what fresh chaos will their arrival bring?

Coronation Street announces three newcomers as James, Theo and Carl headed to town

Returning to Coronation Street on Monday, March 17, James Bailey reunites with sister Dee-Dee after moving to the US in 2022, where he lives with partner Danny. James is now played by Jason Callendar, taking over from Nathan Graham.

Speaking on his new role, Jason said: “James is determined, whatever he puts his mind to he absolutely goes for it. He’s a little brother so expect little brother pranks but more than anything he loves his family and he really wants to be a dad.”

But what can fans expect from James? “James is bringing a lot of warmth, a little bit of love, charisma and a little bit of charm” the actor said.

Who is Carl Webster? Actor Jonathan Howard explains all

Arriving on April 11, Carl Webster is the half-brother of Kevin and Debbie. Sharing a dad in Bill Webster, Carl immediately clashes with Abi as they argue over a car parking space. As sparks fly, Carl attempts to flirt his way out of the situation.

But how will Kevin and Debbie react to the arrival of their younger sibling?

“Carl is Kevin and Debbie Webster’s little brother, they have different mums so he’s a bit younger than they are. He comes into Weatherfield to ostensibly be with his brother because he’s found out he’s got cancer. But then we’ll discover Carl’s got some money issues back in Germany where he’s been living,” actor Jonathan Howard revealed.

He continued: “I don’t think Carl is going to be too bad but I don’t think he’s going to be good either. I think his heart is in the right place but he might be holding on to some resentment towards his brother because he’s left him to be on his own his whole life.”

As for his attitude to romance, Jonathan said: “He’s maybe a little bit selfish, especially between his trousers sometimes!”

New romance for Todd as Theo arrives in Weatherfield?

The third of the new additions, scaffolder Theo Silverton is played by James Cartwright. Theo initially clashes with Julie and George before Todd Grimshaw helps to smooth things over. It quickly becomes clear that there’s an attraction there – but will Todd and Theo give in?

Of Theo’s character, actor James said: “I think Theo is a good guy, he comes in with the best of intentions, as most people do, but he may upset some people with his behaviour.”

What do you think of these new additions to the cast?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

