Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s relationship ‘red flag’ revealed as warning issued over ‘unsolved tension’

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s relationship has been issued a warning following the launch of their reality show last night.

The new series, simply titled Stacey & Joe, debuted on BBC on Tuesday (April 1) and was met with a mixed reaction.

However, while many people still enjoyed the first episode, concerns surrounding their marriage have been raised to the surface by one expert…

Last night, Stacey and Joe’s BBC reality show made its debut (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash reality show debut

During last night’s episode, viewers were invited into Pickle Cottage while Stacey and Joe parented their six children.

Even though the family has a tight bond, cracks started to show when the couple clashed several times during the 60-minute ep.

While having an anniversary dinner with their family, Stacey’s dad, David, reminded Joe he wasn’t going to be going on a fishing holiday with him due to his new job.

“You could have worked around it,” he joked, to which Joe responded: “Listen, I just do what I’m told Dave.” Stacey piped up and confronted Joe. “When did I say you can’t go to France?” she asked.

Stacey continued: “Stop having a domestic on our anniversary!”

No time to argue

The former X Factor star also confronted Joe on his bad time-keeping during the episode.

Stacey had a meeting to discuss her new perfume in the second half of the show. She made Joe promise he’d be back from an overnight fishing trip with his mates by 10am to look after the kids. However, he didn’t return until 5pm. By this time, Stacey appeared frazzled and furious.

Later, after Stacey admitted she was “fuming” with Joe for being late again, the couple admitted they never “resolve” their arguments. They also agreed that they aren’t always on the same page.

“I don’t have enough time to carry on an argument,” Stacey declared, explaining that she has “a million other things to do”.

On the other hand, Stacey insisted Joe loves to “wallow in self-pity”.

Relationship expert says couple might struggle with ‘trust issues’ (Credit: BBC)

‘The couple may be struggling with trust issues’

Following last night’s episode, a relationship expert has insisted to ED! that Stacey and Joe’s behaviour “might signal struggles”.

Relationship expert at Lovehoney, Annabelle Knight, exclusively told us: “One of the biggest indicators is regular breakdowns in communication, where the couple might be experiencing trouble effectively expressing their feelings, or actively working to solve disagreements. When a relationship has a healthy dynamic, couples will still disagree, but they will be able to communicate openly, listen actively to one another, and work through misunderstandings in a respectful manner.”

Annabelle declared that if Stacey or Joe come across as “defensive, dismissive, or unwilling to have meaningful conversations”, there could be “deeper communication issues at play”.

She also picked up on the couple’s comments that it’s a struggle to find time to be intimate. Annabelle continued: “Another red flag is a lack of, or decrease in, emotional intimacy. If a couple seems emotionally distant, disengaged, or reluctant to show affection, it may show a disconnect.”

Annabelle said the couple “may also be struggling with trust issues, a lack of emotional support, or unspoken tension”.

“Clashing frequently or being unable to compromise can signal unresolved conflicts within a relationship, where one (or both) sides feel unheard or undervalued.”

Stacey & Joe continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.

