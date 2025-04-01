Stacey Solomon fans ask if star is pregnant as she shares picture of huge baby bump

Stacey Solomon fans were taken aback on Monday (March 31) evening, asking if the mum-of-five is pregnant with her sixth baby.

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey, 35, shares son Rex, five, daughter Rose, three, and two-year-old Belle with husband Joe Swash. She’s also mum to sons Zachary, who recently turned 17, and Leighton, who will be 13 next month. Meanwhile, Joe is also dad to son Harry from a previous relationship.

But ahead of their new family BBC One series Stacey & Joe beginning this evening (Tuesday April 1), Stacey’s Instagram followers were left pondering whether the Loose Women fave might be adding to her brood…

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have a new show starting on the Beeb tonight (Credit: YouTube)

Is Stacey Solomon pregnant?

In a touching post the day after Mother’s Day, Stacey uploaded images of her treasured children, and also shots of when she was carrying two of them. And, at first glimpse, it did look like a pregnancy announcement…

Alongside the pics, Stacey reflected in the post’s caption: “Realised yesterday I’ve been a mother for half of my whole life.”

She went on: “It’s my biggest achievement. My proudest accomplishment. You are my world Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose & Belle.”

Stacey continued: “Happy Mother’s Day to every single mumma, mother figure, carer out there. You are incredible. Never question just what an amazing job you’re doing. Every day you show up no matter what, however you can. Thinking of anyone who finds Mother’s Day a really difficult day. And to any mum out there who hasn’t heard it in a while.”

She also geed up those mother figures reading her post: “You’re [blank]ing smashing it. Even on the days you think you’re at your worst. You are still their EVERYTHING.”

How fans reacted

Stacey’s post was deluged with positive comments celebrating her and other mothers. But a few observers seemed confused about whether she may be expecting herself.

“Omg I thought you were having another baby,” one commenter admitted. They added: “You are an incredible mummy and can’t wait to watch your new TV show.”

I thought this was a pregnancy announcement.

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement, I got so excited,” said another, adding a laughing emoji to their words.

Someone else remarked: “How many people won’t read the caption and think baby number six is on the way? Gorgeous post Stacey, you’re a wonderful mummy.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash aren’t expecting another bundle of joy! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user joked: “Another one? What you going for? A football team?”

To which someone else replied, clearing things up: “She’s not pregnant. These are throwback pictures to when she was.”

Stacey & Joe is on BBC One on Tuesday April 1 at 8pm. Stacey’s on Sort Your Life Out airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.

