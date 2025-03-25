Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s fiery rows – ‘highs and lows’; ‘fake fights’; unpleasant proposal

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are often regarded as the perfect couple, by fans and loved ones alike.

Telly fave Stacey, 35, recently recalled to the Mirror: “I remember when we first got together and even some of our family were like: ‘Of course, that makes perfect sense!'”

However, the couple – married for nearly three years, and with six kids in their blended family – will show their relationship may not be as flawless as social media might suggest in their upcoming BBC One series.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share the reality of their life together in a new BBC series (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘We argue’

One scene that’ll play out in front of the reality show’s cameras sees Stacey fuming as Joe returns from a fishing trip several hours later than expected, leaving Stacey juggling work and mum duties.

But Stacey and Joe were determined to allow their show to be accurate. He’s admitted: “So many people represent their lives as being so perfect on Instagram. It’s our responsibility to show the real – the highs and the lows. It’s not all a bed of roses. Sometimes we argue.”

As it turns out, the pair have found it instructive to watch back their bickering.

She reflected: “It opens you up to the development of your relationship that you don’t always see, in everyday life. A lot of the time you’re just trudging through to get to the next day.”

Stacey now feels more inclined to ‘pick her battles’. And Joe reckons he needs to listen rather than being “defensive”.

However, it isn’t the first time that ‘arguments’ between the two have been reported on.

‘They bicker like every man and wife’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Fake fights’

Prolific Insta Stories poster Stacey has over the years shared the odd moan about Joe’s behaviour she’s not so fond of. This has included posts teasing him not doing the laundry, and not helping out with chores.

However, Stacey has also admitted that their squabbling isn’t always that serious. She previously said during an appearance on Loose Women how she has turned on the waterworks if matters become too “heated” as Joe can’t bear to see her cry.

Furthermore, back in May 2024, Heat suggested any little arguments may have been put on for the cameras.

An insider was quoted as saying: “They bicker like every man and wife. But they always make up and it’s never that serious. They’ve both admitted that sometimes they feel under pressure to create a bit of drama because it makes for good TV. Neither of them minds having harmless or cheeky banter. That’s what they are like when the cameras are off.”

The source added: “It’s all in the name of good TV and they never take the fights home with them.”

‘Row’ claim: ‘They ended up leaving separately’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Estranged’ living situation

In November of 2024, Stacey addressed reports claiming her and Joe had been ‘rowing’ in public. It was reported that she was left “tearful” by an exchange, and was comforted by TV crew.

Additionally, an unnamed onlooker was said to have witnessed Joe ‘storming off’ near to an Essex train station.

“Stacey came out of the building in tears and she looked really emotional; she was hugging someone,” The Sun was told.

Meanwhile, the passerby is said to have added: “About 15 minutes later, Joe was having an animated talk with the man. Eventually, Stacey walked towards Joe in the car and shouted something. They ended up leaving separately.”

However, a couple of weeks later, Stacey seemed to debunk the claims. Making reference to why Joe hadn’t attended the Moana 2 premiere in London with her and their three youngest kids, Stacey told her Insta followers: “Home sweet home with my husband who has been ‘estranged’… He’s doing panto this year which the kids are so excited about. I can’t wait to see their faces.”

She went on: “But what that means is that he’s in rehearsals now every day until he starts and then he doesn’t finish until like the 7 Jan. So between the hours of 6 in the morning when he leaves and 8pm at night when he gets back, we don’t get to see him.”

That’s that cleared up then!

‘Unpleasant’ proposal

According to Stacey herself, she almost dumped Joe after he proposed because of the ‘inappropriate’ setting he arranged for getting down on one knee.

She claimed during an appearance on Would I Lie To You?: “I nearly broke up with my husband while he was trying to propose to me.”

Stacey went on to explain how Joe asked her to marry him on Christmas Eve 2020, when Covid lockdown restrictions were in full swing.

She recalled: “It was that special time of year. But we were all confined to our homes due to the restrictions. Every day, we would take a long walk through the nearby woods to escape the daily grind and find a bit of normalcy.”

‘I don’t know if I can be with a person like you’

Stacey continued: “This one Christmas Eve day while I was in the thick of being really busy, he wanted to go for a wood walk, and I asked if this could wait. It’s Christmas Eve, but anyway, we went on a walk. And all these flowers were laid out. So I said: ‘I think someone has passed.’ He said: ‘Let’s go and have a look.'”

However, that didn’t sit well with Stacey who sounded furious with Joe.

“I said: ‘What the hell is wrong with you? I’m not walking through that,'” she went on. “I said: ‘I don’t know if I can be with a person like you who gets off on someone else’s misfortune.’ I was expecting a shrine. But Joe had put the flowers out to propose to me!”

Whoops! A memorable proposal, at least!

Stacey & Joe is on BBC One on Tuesday April 1 at 8pm. Stacey’s on Sort Your Life Out Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.

