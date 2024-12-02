EastEnders: All of the characters that could be in the coffin – from Mick and Linda to Walford child

EastEnders is gearing up to air an emotional funeral scene – and there are plenty of characters that fans think could be in the coffin.

Back in October, photos were released showing the cast gathered for a funeral scene, hinting at two significant returns. The pictures primarily featured the Carter family, with Johnny Carter reuniting with his siblings Nancy and Lee for some emotional scenes.

And while bosses have remained tight-lipped on who is in the coffin, viewers have their own theories. From a beloved Walford resident to a past soap legend, here are all the characters that could be in the coffin…

Fans fear it could be Linda’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders funeral is Linda Carter’s?

Recent reports of a potential Carter funeral sparked huge worry for fans – with Linda’s children Nancy and Lee appearing in the scenes being filmed.

Nods of pink were also seen in a series of Carter funeral pictures released by The Sun, with Nancy even wearing flamingo earrings.

I think we’re going end up losing Linda

But could this just be a *huge* red herring? Moreover, with scripts from the soap also being found on a train and hinting towards a Christmas death in Walford, it all remains to be seen…

Still, some fans think the funeral is Linda’s though. On X, one person said: “OMG please don’t let Linda die and be the Carter Funeral at Xmas.” A second wrote: “I think we’re going end up losing Linda (although whether the funeral pics are real or not still has to be answered).”

Someone else declared: “Something happens to Linda at #Christmas which leads to her funeral and Lee and Nancy coming back.”

Mick went missing at sea in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Mick Carter

Another character that could be in the box is none other than Mick Carter.

Mick was last seen on Christmas Day 2022, when he dived into the freezing sea to save Linda from drowning. Unfortunately, Mick disappeared and was presumed dead.

It’s obviously Mick in the white coffin at Xmas

Since his exit, fans have been longing for a Mick return – with actor Danny Dyer dropping plenty of hints over the years. But could Mick be the character in the coffin? Some fans think so.

On X, one person said: “There are some mysterious Carter funeral scenes coming up with the whole family returning including Lee & Nancy. Could this be to do with Mick’s body being found or something different entirely.”

A second added: “It’s obviously Mick in the white coffin at Xmas..explains the return of the Carter kids.” While on Reddit, a third mused: “I think they maybe found Mick’s body, but they deliberately haven’t shown photos of Linda so people think it’s her.”

Shirley hasn’t been seen for a while (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans think funeral is for Shirley Carter

The third character fans think will be killed off is former soap legend Shirley Carter.

Shirley was last seen on the soap back in 2022, who left Walford following son Mick’s disappearance and supposed death.

Shirley Carter funeral looms

But could the Walford icon be killed off-screen and brought back to Walford in a coffin? Heartbroken fans think so.

“Could it be Shirley’s funeral? Hope not,” said one viewer on X. Echoing their thoughts, a second wrote: “Shirley. Or it will be one of George’s daughters, I don’t think it’s Linda as that’s too obvious.”

Another said: “Shirley Carter funeral looms.” A fourth penned: “Shirley? Or they’ve found Mick’s body.”

Could the funeral be for one of the Carter children? (Credit: BBC)

Carter young child

In what would be a breaking twist, EastEnders fans think the funeral could be for a child.

What if something happens to Annie or Ollie,

On a Reddit thread, one eagle-eyed viewer pointed out how a “white coffin is typically used for Children or Women”. Rushing to the comments section, fans shared their fears that something could happen to one of Linda’s young children, Ollie or Annie.

“What if something happens to Annie or Ollie, which is too horrible to even think about. They better not go down that route, it’d finish Linda off for sure. (And me!).

“Plus everyone in the photos would be beside themselves could Annie’s dental issues could’ve been a symptom of something more serious..?” they added.

On X, a third mused: “Ollie or Annie die in Christmas Queen Vic fire. Adult coffin needs 6 to carry it. I think Annie dies in the fire and this will sync with Max’s return.”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Elaine gives drunk Linda a huge ultimatum

Who do you think will be in the coffin? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!