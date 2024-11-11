EastEnders Christmas death twist ‘exposed’ as actress leaves scripts on train – but, is Linda Carter the one to die?

It has been reported that an EastEnders Christmas script has been left on the train by an actress – revealing a major death.

The Sun has revealed that a major EastEnders script was left on public transport and was found by a passenger.

And, in this, were details of a main character death. But, could this character be Linda Carter?

A passenger found the scripts (Credit: BBC)

The Sun has reported that a train passenger has found an important EastEnders script after an actress from the soap left them behind.

The passenger took the scripts home and tried reaching out to the actress via social media but didn’t get a response back.

Inside of the script, reports suggest, were details of a main character at Christmas. The cast were filming these scenes recently.

The Sun worked with the passenger to get the scripts safely back to the soap’s studios.

An EastEnders spokesperson responded: “A big thank you to The Sun for the safe return of our festive scripts.

“We know just how much the audience loves watching the drama unfold for themselves, rather than having it spoilt — so our surprises will remain a treat this Christmas and beyond.”

Is Linda’s death on the cards? (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders: Linda Carter death ‘sealed?’

With a major death ‘exposed’ within the scripts, our minds cast back to recent Carter funeral scene images.

Back in October, The Sun shared images of a Carter funeral, with cast filming the sad scenes.

Fears then arose that the character in the coffin could be Linda Carter due to the hints of pink found throughout the released pictures.

Characters Nancy and Lee had returned to say goodbye to whoever had died, with Nancy even wearing pink flamingo earrings. And, we all know that Linda loves flamingos.

With Linda struggling with a drink problem and having been the one to kill Keanu last year, could she die this year? Is her time almost up? We hope not!

