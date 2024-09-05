EastEnders spoilers tonight: ‘The Six’ fight for their freedom after Linda’s Keanu murder confession

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 5), ‘The Six’ deal with Linda’s actions following her confession at the end of yesterday’s episode.

As viewers have seen this week, Dean has been facing trial after being charged with Keanu’s murder.

However, things took a turn when he confessed in court to raping Linda. Here’s what happens next in EastEnders spoilers.

Linda gave evidence at Dean’s trial (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Dean’s trial

EastEnders viewers know that Dean Wicks has been in court this week after being charged with Keanu’s murder.

Fans are also aware that Keanu Taylor died after being stabbed by Linda – a murder that was covered up by the group known as ‘The Six.’ They subsequently set Dean up for the crime.

This week, Stacey – who hid the murder weapon in Dean’s flat – was the first to give evidence and she kept her composure.

However, a usually calm Sharon lost it on the stand – and, as a result, was found in contempt of court by the judge and taken down to the cells.

Linda then saw Sharon in handcuffs and decided she couldn’t handle taking to the stand and ran away. She was eventually tracked down after Phil texted her and lied that her children were in danger.

Later, her testimony went smoothly, much to the dismay of Dean.

Against his lawyer’s advice, Dean decided to stand up in court and confess to raping Linda – thinking that he’d rather go down for that than murder.

A mistrial was ordered. But despite Linda getting the longed for public confession from Dean, she couldn’t relax. After a pep talk from Phil, she took herself off to the police station and confessed to murdering Keanu.

‘The Six’ are starting to sweat (Credit: BBC)

Here’s what happens next in EastEnders spoilers tonight

Tonight, ‘The Six’ have to deal with what Linda has done as they all fight for their freedom.

Will Linda’s confession implicate them all?

Denise is currently supporting daughter Chelsea, who recently confessed to her mum that she is the reason the crush happened at Peggy’s. Will Denise have to leave Chelsea to deal with the situation alone?

Stacey left granddaughter Charli’s first birthday bash to be with ‘The Six’ – will she also miss Charli’s second birthday?

Suki keeps lying to partner Eve. But, will Eve finally discover the truth?

Kathy gave up her own husband in order to secure her freedom. Will that have been in vain?

Sharon is still in jail. Will Linda’s confession help free her?

And what about Linda herself? After confessing to killing Keanu, will she be leaving the Square and saying bye to children Ollie and Annie?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

