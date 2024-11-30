EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Elaine gives drunk Linda a huge ultimatum

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Linda completely loses control as Elaine is forced to issue her with an ultimatum. What will Linda decide?

Elsewhere, Peter worries for Lauren after she snaps at Kathy.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Lauren struggles amid the festivities

Ian’s excited to hand his family their Christmas costumes for the Beale’s Eels Santa Float. But, it seems that not all of his family are in the mood for celebrating as Cindy skips the event to be with Junior.

Later on, Peter heads to the car lot the check on Lauren. Lauren tells him that he’s got nothing to worry about.

However, she later snaps at Kathy, causing her family to wonder what’s the matter with her. She insists it’s just the pregnancy playing havoc with her. She later feels the baby kick and views this as a sign…

2. Linda fully loses control

Drunken Linda throws punters out of The Vic in front of Ollie, taking her anger out on Johnny when he confronts her over the damage she could cause with her behaviour.

Linda then packs up her stuff and moves into Sharon’s, but Sharon makes it clear to Johnny that she’s on his side. Sharon gives Linda a few home truths, prompting her to head out and have a run in with Bernie. Linda’s not impressed when Alfie refuses to let her buy alcohol at the Minute Mart so she ends up stealing it instead.

Alfie, Linda and Sharon are horrified when they return to Sharon’s place and find that a robbery has happened due to Linda leaving the back door open.

Linda realises that she needs to put in the work and get sober, agreeing to go to her next meeting with Lauren and Phil. But, with Elaine returning back home and realising that Linda’s in quite the state, she gives up hope and issues an ultimatum to her daughter. How will Linda react?

EastEnders spoilers: 3. Drama for the Mitchells

With Nicola getting ready to open her new bar – Harry’s Barn, Teddy and Sharon decide to tell Nicola and Phil that they’re making a go of things together.

Nicola tries to get inside of Phil’s head so that he’ll help her split Teddy and Sharon up. However, her plans fail. She soon heads to No.55 but receives a big shock.

Nicola promises to keep Phil’s secret for him but then tells Sharon everything in a bid to drive a wedge between Teddy and Sharon. She then chats to Teddy and begs him to give their marriage another go.

At the bar launch party, Sharon and Phil turn up to inform Teddy of Nicola’s scheming.

Phil feels quite isolated from his family at the launch party though, with Jay picking up on this. With Phil failing to open up to Jay, Billy then tries to reach out to Phil by inviting him over for Christmas Day once more. Will Phil accept the offer?

EastEnders spoilers: 4. Martin tries to make peace

Martin tries to visit Roman but the nurse tells him to go, clearly on Ruby’s side. The doctor soon tells Ruby though that Roman’s condition has changed, prompting her to head back to Walford to find Martin.

Martin messes up making things right with Ruby and finds himself going to the hospital to apologise. Will Ruby forgive him?

5. Kim gets into the Christmas spirit

Kim gathers the Walford men for a cheeky Christmas charity photoshoot. She then tries to bribe people into joining her Christmas choir. Will Kim’s Christmas Eve concert be a success?

