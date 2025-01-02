Jocelyn Wildenstein’s partner has revealed her cause of death after the Swiss socialite, also known as Catwoman, died on New Year’s Eve.

The star was known for her extreme surgery and likeness to a real cat. She was 84 at the time of her death.

Her partner, Lloyd Klein, who she was engaged to since 2017, has now broken his silence about her final moments.

Jocelyn’s love for big cats inspired her extreme makeover (Credit: Splash News)

Catwoman Jocelyn’s cause of death revealed

The star’s partner, 27 years her junior, has now detailed the moments leading up to her death. Lloyd told PEOPLE that Jocelyn died in her sleep after they took a nap together ahead of a night out.

Recalling her final moments, he shared: “We had a nice happy hour the same night and we were getting ready for the New Year. We took a little nap just to look good before getting dressed,” he recalled.

He stated a condition called phlebitis as the cause of her death. According to the NHS website, the condition causes inflammation of a vein near the surface of the skin, due to damage to the vein wall or blood clots.

“Because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain. We were having a nap and when I wake up, I said: ‘Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,’ and she was cold and she was dead,” he added.

A devastated Lloyd said he’s “extremely sad” about losing his beloved partner of 21 years while waiting to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOCELYNE WILDENSTEIN (@jocelynewildenstein)

Catwoman was ‘at the top of her game’

Born in 1940, the socialite became popular for her extensive cosmetic surgeries, which reportedly cost £2 million.

Owing to her love for big cats, she said she wanted to make herself look more like a “feline”. She had a lynx as a pet and believed it had the “perfect eyes”.

Jocelyn’s fiancé noted that she was full of life and joyful in the days leading to her death. Apparently, her condition did not impact their Christmas celebrations, and she had been “perfect” just the day before.

He said they went to the Ritz for dinner and attended Fashion Week before that. “Everything was good, everything was good,” said Lloyd.

They had a “beautiful” holiday, while she appeared to be in “great shape” and “impeccable health”.

During their last holiday together to Paris, Jocelyn was “very happy” and “at the top of her game”.

The pair was together for 21 years (Credit: Splash News)

Jocelyn and Lloyd met in 2003 and got engaged in 2017.

Announcing his partner’s death, the fashion designer said in a statement: “It is with heavy heart and with great sadness that Mr Lloyd Klein announces the unexpected death of his beloved fiancée and longtime companion, Jocelyn Wildenstein.”

He added she died “peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of December 31st, 2024 in her suite in Paris”, where the couple were living.

Jocelyn was previously married to French art dealer, Alec N Wildenstein, from 1978-1999.

