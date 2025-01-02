Dr Ranj Singh has gone Instagram official with his new boyfriend, James Colebrook, a presenter, actor, fitness expert and Gamer coach.

The TV star and doctor showed off his new romance with a string of loved-up snaps including a selfie whilst smooching his other half.

The pair looked very happy as they beamed for the camera and rung in the New Year!

Dr Ranj shared his new partner on social media (Credit: ITV)

Dr Ranj Singh ‘hard launches’ new boyfriend

Sporting a sparkly suit and his new beau by his side, Dr Ranj could be seen sharing a sweet kiss with presenter James as well as beaming and posing in other snaps.

The former This Morning star penned in the caption: “I think this is what the kids call a hard launch’…Sometimes the universe gives you what you NEED, rather than what you WANT.

“Starting 2025 the way it was meant to be. Happy New Year, love!”

Of course, plenty of Dr Singh’s friends and followers took to the comment section to share their well wishes, with one penning: “So cute OMG!”

Lorraine star Dr Amir Khan commented multiple love heart emojis, whilst Dame Kelly Holmes chimed in “OMG this is awesome!”

“What a fabulously warm happy and gorgeous set of photos. Ain’t love grand,” gushed a follower.

“Look at those smiles…says it all,” praised another.

Dr Ranj Singh’s love life

Although this is Dr Ranj’s first post on his page with his boyfriend, the pair did attend The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards together in 2023 and the GP has appeared on James’ Instagram page for more than a year.

The TV doctor has previously been candid about his love life after coming out to his wife aged 30. Consequently, Ranj and his wife divorced in 2011 after tying the knot in 2005.

Since then, Dr Ranj, 39, has kept his romances under the radar and has opened up about not coming out to his parents until years after he split from his ex-wife.

Dr Ranj’s social media “hard launch” comes after he suffered a nasty injury over the festive period.

Ranj is now “living his dream” by being a part of & Juliet’s official UK tour. However, it seems not everything has been dreamy for the medic in recent days…

Dr Ranj injured himself over the festive period(Credit: Instagram / @drranj)

On December 30 he posted a selfie on his Instagram Story, revealing a white plaster on his forehead. He wrote in the caption: “Not quite how I planned to spend my Saturday night.”

Evidently, fans were left worried, leading Ranj to apologise for sharing the picture without context and explained: “I slipped and face-planted the pavement. Earned myself five lovely stitches.”

Ranj thanked fans for “messages of concern” as he said it was “all sorted”.

