Death of Hollyoaks star Paul Danan, 46, announced ‘hours before he was due in court on drugs charges’

The death of actor Paul Danan was announced by his agent earlier today (January 16). He was aged 46.

Paul was perhaps best known for his role as Sol Patrick in Channel 4 drama Hollyoaks. He also appeared on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

Now, new reports are suggesting that Paul was due in court hours after his tragic death on drugs charges.

Death of Paul Danan announced

In a statement, his management said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.”

His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

The statement then added: "Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many."

It concluded: “During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time.”

Tributes pour in

Social media was soon awash with tributes and memories of the star.

His friend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace was one of the first to break her silence. She posted: “Paul Danan… a friend of mine… I’m so shocked and heartbroken…. my darling man… I will cherish all our happy memories RIEP you beautiful amazing talented human.”

Another fan commented: “RIP Paul Danan. 46 is no age at all.”

“Oh god awful news about Paul Danan,” said another.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Hollyoaks and Love Island star Paul Danan he was a good man sending condolences to his family and friends RIP Paul you will be missed,” another added.

“Sleep easy mate,” another then commented.

Drugs charges and court appearance

However, hours after his death was announced, reports surfaced that Paul was due in court today on drugs charges.

It’s claimed he had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court in Cheshire today after being charged with being in possession of several bags of cocaine and a “quantity” of cannabis, according to court documents.

He was also facing a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Paul had been vocal about his addiction battle in the past. He previously revealed that he’d spent an estimated £1m on his recovery and checked into rehab 17 times.

