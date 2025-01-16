The death of actor Paul Danan has been announced today, January 16. He was 46 years old.

Paul famously played Sol Patrick in Channel 4 drama Hollyoaks. He also starred on Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother. Just days before his death, the actor had still been making his followers smile.

Death of Paul Danan – star’s final post

In a clip shared to Instagram seven days ago, a well-groomed Paul could be seen filming himself. The actor appeared to be wearing subtle make-up to accentuate his features, whilst his blond curls were masterfully styled.

Paul sported an all-grey ensemble and accessorised with an earring in one ear. He could be seen sat on what appeared to be a sofa as he filmed himself auditioning for a part in a Shakespeare play.

He told the camera: “Hi my name is Paul Danan and I am reading the part of the Duke Orsino.”

The star went on to relay lines from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, in Act 1 Scene 1. He also appeared to be joined by a feminine-sounding voice. They fulfilled another part in the play to support his audition.

Return to acting

Paul penned in the caption of his haunting post to his 31k followers: “Audition for A Twelfth Night to play Orsino.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve gone near a bit of the master that is Our pioneer Sir William Shakespeare. You forget what a genius he really was and remember how beautiful and exhilarating it is when you get stuck in to tackling his work.

“It’s an amazing experience! I forget sometimes how much I need to be awoken…#twelfthnight #stafford #shakespeare.”

In the poignant scene depicted by Paul, his part, Orsino, is consumed by his passion for the Countess Olivia.

His musings on the nature of love include one of Shakespeare’s most famous lines: “If music be the food of love, play on.”

Evidently, Paul was looking to get back into acting – this time, on the stage. Unfortunately, this would be his final post to social media.

Paul’s depiction appeared to bring his followers “joy”, in what would be his final days, with one dubbing his acting as “wonderful”.

They wrote: “You bring me joy, seeing your face filled with passion and enthusiasm. Big up Pauli.”

Another penned: “Best thing I’ve seen today.”

A third added: “Really inspiring to see how your passion shines through. You’re very talented.”

“Wonderful,” chimed in a fourth and a fifth praised: “Awesome boy!”

‘Why are so many young and vibrant people leaving us so soon?’

In wake of his death, the comment section is now flooded with tributes to the star.

One fan wrote: “So shocked. I hope it’s not true. RIP Paul. Why are so many young and vibrant people leaving us so soon?”

Paul’s death was shared in a statement today. His management said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.”

The statement continued: “Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”

It concluded: “During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time.”

