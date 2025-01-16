Former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan had quite an eventful love life before his tragic death.

It was announced today (January 16) that Paul had died at age 46 via a statement shared by his management on Instagram. However, the cause remains unknown. “During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time,” they said.

While Paul’s relationship status at the time of his death also remains unknown, that doesn’t mean his relationship history is anything short of colorful. In fact, during an interview on The Dozen with Liam Tuffs podcast, he revealed he had slept with “more than 1,000” women.

Here, we take a look back on some of the most famous women he’s opened up about…

Paul Danan love life – Kelly Brook

Paul and Kelly Brook go way back. The pair first laid eyes on each other while both attending the prestigious Italia Conti drama school.

Even though their relationship only lasted six months, that didn’t stop Paul from gushing about Kelly.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant referred to Kelly as “amazing” and stated he was “lucky” to have dated the “Cindy Crawford”-esq model.

Paul and Kelly dated for six months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

During a podcast interview with Dapper Laughs, Paul said he “used to bring her back to my house after college”.

“She met my grandpa. She was amazing,” he added.

Paul also revealed the time his grandpa “walked in” on the pair getting intimate with one another before their split. Admitting he was the one to split up with her, Paul said he was “a bit of a stoner, and she was into S Club 7”.

Playboy model Nikki Ziering

From one model to another – Paul got frisky with Playboy model Nikki Ziering during their time on Celebrity Love Island in 2005.

During a sex confession, Paul revealed on Jamie East’s Reality Check that Nikki performed a “two-minute” sex act on him in the toilets of the reality show.

“Nikki Ziering… the Playboy model comes in and overtakes everything… 2 minutes 58 seconds [bleep]. They put the little time counter at the top of the screen.

“We went in the toilets, and then we were out…but a minute of it was spent taking off our microphones!”

Nikki and Paul met on Celebrity Love Island in 2005 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul Danan on his awkward date with Katie Price

In 2017, Paul arranged a date with reality star Katie Price. However, things quickly turned awkward when the former Loose Women panelist turned up to their date with another man.

“I get to this date and she turns up with another guy. I’m thinking, why has she turned up to meet me with a bloke?” he recalled.

“All these years later she says she was probably a bit shy so she wanted someone with her. I took it to heart, as I thought she wasn’t interested. After about an hour, I said: ‘See you later.’ I was really gutted.”=”

It didn’t badly for Paul and Katie as the pair remained friends. Since his tragic death, the mum of five paid tribute to the actor.

“Wow just speechless and shocked, many memories I’ll always remember. RIP,” she wrote on Instagram.

Katie paid tribute to Paul following his death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘On/off’ relationship with Melanie Sykes

When he was 18, Paul dated Melanie Sykes, who was eight years his senior at the time.

Revealing that their relationship was “on and off for months”, Paul recalled the time he crashed his car while meeting Mel for a date.

“She didn’t believe me at first. I was late and driving a bit fast because I was really nervous about the date — she’d booked a ­restaurant. I came to a roundabout and didn’t brake in time and I ended up smashing into the back of a car. It was horrible.

“The guy in front had to go off in an ambulance and all I’m thinking was, I’ve got to go. I’ve got a date with Melanie Sykes. I called my dad. He came and took care of the car. I jumped in a cab, got to hers and she was like: ‘Why are you so late?’ I said: ‘I’ve just had a car accident.'”

The sour date wasn’t the only thing that left a big impression on Paul. “That night I was in shock from the car accident, and it came out a bit later. I couldn’t even go to work the next day, I was really ill,” he added.

Paul insisted that it “was a shame because that date could have been much better”.

Actor Paul had an ‘on and off’ relationship with Mel Sykes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul Danan love life – Baby Spice

Young actor Paul realised his date with Spice Girls star Emma Bunton was such a big deal that he put his Hollyoaks commitments to one side.

While on set in Liverpool, Paul immediately jumped on a train to London after she invited him as her guest to a Versace store party after they previously “had a little snog and swapped numbers”.

“The worst thing about that date was when Emma said to me: ‘We have to leave separately and we’ll meet you down the end of the road,'” he said.

“I said: ‘What do you mean ‘we’? She said: ‘Dani Behr is coming with me.’ So I’m thinking, am I ever going to get the chance to go back to yours and have a bit of fun? I’ve come all the way down from Liverpool and [bleep]ed up a scene in Hollyoaks, but I was like: ‘Yes, whatever you want, Baby.'”

Following the fancy fashion event, Paul chased Emma’s car down the road. Unfortunately, after being let into the same vehicle as her, he was dropped off at a petrol station!

Emma invited Paul out for a date (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The mother of Paul’s son

Before his death, Paul welcomed a son, DeNiro, in 2015 with a women who has kept under wraps. He announced the news of becoming a father via X, formerly Twitter.

Over the years, he shared numerous images of DeNiro on his Instagram account and posted a few pictures with a woman who appears to be the mother of his child.

While on Celebrity Big Brother, Paul opened up about the mother of his son when questioned about his romantic life, stating he was “with the mother of my child”.

Paul also reportedly had relationships with former EastEnders actor Nicola Stapleton and TV star Gail Porter.

