The former soap actor and reality star died last month aged 46 following several health issues in the past. According to court documents, he was due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court after being charged with having several bags of cocaine and cannabis the day before his death.

The cause of Paul’s death has yet to be officially revealed.

Paul Danan gave up asking for Hollyoaks return before death

Paul rose to fame in his teens after playing the role of Sol Patrick in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks between 1997 and 2001. He later appeared on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

Before he died, his final interview took place on the Outlet Ten Discussions mental health podcast. During the chat, Paul said his time on Hollyoaks was the “hardest, most amazing, rewarding job ever”.

However, he admitted he was upset the show “never asked me back”.

They knew I wasn’t always that great, and maybe they were worried.

Paul continued: “I was upset at first, but actually I got it, because I know that they knew I wasn’t always that great, and maybe they were worried.”

“I don’t [bleep]ing know the reason, they kept saying: ‘Oh, there’s no storyline,’ in the end I stopped asking, knocking on the door, and it’s like listen, that’s done.”

In 2001, Paul discussed his character’s exit to Inside Soap. Paul said: “It was great that they left it open rather than killing him off. Sol didn’t kill anyone, or commit any crime, all he did was protect his girlfriend.” He insisted: “There’s no reason why he can’t return one day.”

Paul says he spent £1 million on rehab (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul said he ‘should have never’ done reality shows

During an appearance on The Jeremy Kyle Show, Paul admitted in 2019 that he had been to rehab 17 times due to his battle with addiction. He estimated it cost him a whopping £1 million in total.

“They’ve saved my life many times but it’s maintenance and it’s about sustaining that recovery and not putting anything before that recovery – even my little boy, who I love to death,” he said.

While reflecting on his reality show past, he admitted he “should never have done any of those shows really because I wasn’t well. I’m not well”.

Paul also competed on Celebrity Coach Trip and Celebrity Come Dine With Me.

