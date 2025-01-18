Paul Danan’s final conversations with a close pal, Celebrity Big Brother star Dapper Laughs, have been revealed by the comedian following the star’s death.

The soap star sadly passed away earlier this week, aged just 46.

The death of Paul was announced earlier this week (Credit: Channel 5 / YouTube)

Tributes for Paul Danan as his death is announced

Earlier this week, it was sadly announced that Hollyoaks star Paul had died aged 46.

The actor reportedly “slipped and fell” when he died at his apartment in Bristol. The star was believed to be living in the apartment in a bid to get clean from drink and drugs.

His death wasn’t being treated as suspicious by police.

Tributes poured in for the star, who had also had stints on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

His ex-girlfriend, Lady Isabella Hervey, paid tribute on social media.

“Pauly…I don’t know what to tell you as I’m still in utter shock you’re gone,” she said.

“You were the kindest/ biggest hearted person/ so thoughtful/ always making me laugh when I was going through tough times over these two years. In fact you worried a lot about me and meanwhile you were in pain. I wish I had known as you covered it well.”

Close pal shares final conversations with Paul Danan following his death

Speaking in an Instagram video, Dapper Laughs, a close pal of the late star, has shared some of his final conversations with Paul via voice notes.

Dapper Laughs – real name Daniel O’Reilly – first met after being cast in a play together in 2020. They soon became good friends.

The voice notes showcase Paul’s caring nature. Paul and Daniel struggled with the same issues and leaned on each other for support.

In one voice note, Paul says: “My brother, just thought I’d touch base really see how you are, how you’re feeling. All that jazz. Your therapist Pauly is here.”

Dapper then replied saying: “I’m fighting a similar to what you’ve been fighting for years, the self-destructive stuff. From the point that we’re rehearsing, I wanna go completely sober, no booze, nothing.”

Paul then replied, saying: “So so happy. I know that, I know, I know Dan, I know, I know you are. I know you’re one of us.”

Paul was a close friend of Dapper Laughs (Credit: Liam Tuffy / YouTube)

Paul’s caring nature

In the Instagram video, Daniel said: “I don’t normally comment on people passing away, but I really wanted to say a few words about Paul.

“It’s upset me today hearing about him passing. He helped me, and he was so nice to me.

“He was my pal.”

Daniel then admitted that Paul had helped him change his life.

“People close to me obviously had said that I had a drink problem back in the day, but he was the first person to really put a label on it and introduced me to what that was,” he said.

Daniel then revealed that when he admitted that he was struggling with his mental health and addiction, Paul took him under his wing.

“When I finally admitted I had a problem and wanted to go sober, Paul took me under his wing. He showed me the ropes and introduced me to meetings. He made the process a hell of a lot easier for me,” he said.

