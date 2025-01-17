Inside Grade II-listed former asylum where Paul Danan was found dead – swimming pool, tennis courts and cinema room

The death of Paul Danan rocked the world of showbiz this week after it was announced he had died at the age of 46.

The news of Paul’s death was shared on January 16. His family have described their great loss as leaving an “irreplaceable void”. New information regarding his death has now surfaced, with details emerging about where he was allegedly found.

Paul Danan’s death: Where star was ‘found dead’

Reports have suggested that Paul had been staying in a luxury apartment. It’s claimed he was trying to get clean following his well-documented battle with drink and drugs.

MailOnline shared that neighbours told how an ambulance was called to the flat near Bristol on Wednesday evening (January 15).

Unfortunately, paramedics at the scene could not save the star. The Hollyoaks actor was due to appear in court the following day after being charged with the possession of Class A drugs.

In a recent interview, Paul Danan had told how he was living in a “dry house” in Bristol. This is now believed to be the £392,000 apartment where he was found dead.

I need to carry this on and be in a house with addicts who are in recovery.

The Grade II-listed property is said to be part of a former Georgian lunatic asylum and boasts a range of facilities. The property’s facilities include a gym, tennis court and swimming pool. There’s also said to be a cinema room on the complex.

Judith Kim Skilton, 46, a personal development coach who specialises in mental health, is also said to be registered at the address.

Judith was the director of Paul’s company called Morning After Drama, up until recently. Her role appears to have been terminated in November, according to Companies House records.

The company was the “brainchild” of Paul, where he gave talks to fellow addicts at a meeting house in Bristol on Monday evenings.

He’s recorded as the company’s director. According to public records online, his registered office address for the business is the same as the property where he is said to have been found dead.

ED! has contacted Paul’s management for comment.

Paul Danan’s neighbours speak out after shock death

Danan’s neighbours allegedly described that Paul “kept himself to himself”.

One told the publication: “I didn’t know he was famous. I don’t think anyone living here knew who he was until he died. His family has been here since and asked us not to say anything.”

Another neighbour is claimed to have said: “I then found out that the man living [in the flat] has died. I didn’t know him. It’s very sad.”

Neighbours also said they believed that Paul Danan lived alone at the address. However, Judith, is also said to live at the property.

The property was originally named Brislington House and opened as an asylum in 1806. In 1951 it was sold to the Royal United Hospital, who used it as a nurses home until the 1980s.

It later became a care home for the elderly. In 2002 it was converted into flats and its name was changed to Long Fox Manor.

Paul Danan explained move to Bristol ‘dry house’ before death

In a recent podcast interview, Paul discussed how his relationship with drugs first began. He explained that he was introduced to cocaine and because of this went on to use crystal meth and heroin.

Talking about his addiction and treatment, he said: “I will probably go to Bristol…go and live in a dry house. I need to carry this on and be in a house with addicts who are in recovery.”

