Paul Danan’s reported cause of death has seemingly been revealed, just days after the soap star tragically passed away aged 46.

Tributes have poured in for the TV star, who died on Wednesday (January 15).

Paul died earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul Danan cause of death revealed

Earlier this week, soap star Paul sadly passed away at the age of 46.

The star was best known for his role on Hollyoaks, as well as his stints on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

The star was found dead at his luxury apartment in Bristol on Wednesday.

Police said in a statement: “Officers attended a property in Brislington, Bristol, at around 5.20pm yesterday where sadly a man in his forties was declared deceased by paramedics.

“His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them. They have asked for people to respect their privacy during this incredibly difficult time. His death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are preparing a file for the coroner.”

Now, according to MailOnline, the TV star reportedly died after he “slipped and fell” in his home.

ED! has contacted Paul’s reps for comment.

Paul reportedly ‘slipped and fell’ at home (Credit: Liam Tuffs / YouTube)

Paul’s team speak out

However, in a statement on Instagram, Paul’s reps claim they’re still waiting to learn what his cause of death was.

“We understand that there has been unjustified speculation surrounding the cause of Paul Danan’s passing,” they said.

“We would be grateful for everyone’s respect and patience while we are awaiting the professional findings of the authorities. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their words of kindness and support received during this difficult time. It is comforting to know that Paul was loved and respected by so many.”

They then added that Paul’s friends and cast members from Hollyoaks have created a Just Giving page for the star to help support his son, DeNiro.

Neighbours speak out after death of Paul Danan

Following his death, neighbours spoke out, with some admitting they hadn’t realised he was famous.

“I didn’t know he was famous. I don’t think anyone living here knew who he was until he died. His family has been here since and asked us not to say anything,” one told the MailOnline.

“I then found out that the man living [in the flat] has died. I didn’t know him. It’s very sad,” another allegedly said.

Another neighbour claimed that Paul kept “himself to himself” in the apartment.

Paul was open about his addiction issues (Credit: Channel 5)

Paul on addiction issues

In the months leading up to his death, Paul spoke about his relationship with drugs, and how he was attempting to overcome it.

He explained that he was introduced to cocaine, and then moved on to heroin and crystal meth because of it.

Speaking about his addiction and treatment, he said: “I will probably go to Bristol…go and live in a dry house. I need to carry this on and be in a house with addicts who are in recovery.”

Read more: All the tragic celebrity deaths so far in 2025 and the heartbreaking causes

Leave your tributes to Paul on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.