The death of RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne – James Lee Williams – has been announced.

Welsh star James was aged 32. Tributes have poured in.

James Lee Williams, also known as The Vivienne, has died aged 32 (Credit: Splash News)

The Vivienne’s death announced

News of the death of The Vivienne broke on Sunday night (January 5).

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.”

It then continued: “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

The Vivienne was one of the most popular stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race (Credit: Splash News)

Rise to fame

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said she was “utterly heartbroken” as a result of the news.

The Vivienne had risen to prominence in 2015 after becoming the UK Drag Ambassador for the American series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Vivienne later competed in the first UK series of the show in 2019, going on to win it after lip-syncing in the final to The Wham hit I’m Your Man.

Their drag name came from their love of designer Vivienne Westwood. The Vivienne appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2023 and ended up finishing in third place.

‘Rest in power, Viv’

James’ last post on social media came three days ago. The comments section has become a place for friend and fans to share their condolences.

“I can’t believe this. Rest in Power Viv,” said one.

Another also commented: “RIP icon you’ll be missed.” A third then said: “This has devastated me wtf. My fave drag queen of all time, what a loss to the drag community. The funniest queen there ever was. So young and talented, I’m lost for words.”

