Coleen Nolan breaks silence on sister Linda’s death as Nolan Sisters also issue statement

The death of Linda Nolan has been announced today (January 15). The surviving Nolan sisters, Maureen, Anne and Coleen have now broken their silence

In a heart-wrenching social media post, the Nolan sisters have paid tribute to their beloved “pop icon” sister.

The Nolan sisters shot to fame 70s (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Death of Linda Nolan: The Nolan sisters speak out

The three sisters wrote: “It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved Linda Nolan.

“She faced incurable cancer with courage, grace and determination, inspiring millions. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully. A pop icon and beacon of hope, Linda will never be forgotten.”

They also shared a black and white image of Linda sporting a faux fur coat, where she could be seen posing for the camera.

Coleen Nolan has since reposted the statement with a heart-broken emoji.

Additionally, the Loose Women star has also shared her own statement, alongside a snap with the star.

She wrote to X: “I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda.

“Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room.

“Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her. Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us.”

Coleen concluded: “Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts. Love you, Coleen xxx (Colette).”

Linda’s agent, Dermot McNamara, broke the news. He shared in the past hour: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

“She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable.”

Linda’s sisters shared a touching tribute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His statement continued: “She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment.

“She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

Reports explain that Linda’s sisters were called to her bedside in the early hours on Tuesday. They kept a vigil by her side in her final hours.

The famous singer received her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2005. The following year, the cancer had gone into remission.

Linda Nolan cancer battle

In 2017, she was tragically diagnosed with secondary cancer in her hip. This spread to her liver in 2020 and three years later the cancer had spread to her brain.

Consequently, Linda’s doctors later delivered the heartbreaking results that two of her largest tumours had grown even bigger.

Evidently, this was a huge blow for the star. She expressed such in a previous statement.

She told The Mirror: “I sobbed when my consultant first told me. I know so many people are suffering and going through things, but I thought, just for once, could cancer just leave me alone? My heart sank.”

Our thoughts are with the Nolan family during this devastating time.

