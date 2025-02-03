Coleen Nolan has left fans sobbing after she shared unseen footage of her sister Linda, following her funeral at the weekend.

Singer Linda died “peacefully” aged 65 on January 15 after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year.

At the weekend, Linda was laid to rest in a heartbreaking and beautiful funeral service.

And now, sister Coleen has spoken out for the first time and has shared never-before-seen footage of Linda.

Linda Nolan tribute from Coleen following funeral

Linda’s funeral took place on Saturday (February 1) at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool.

A large crowd of family, friends and fans all gathered outside to pay their respects – including Coleen.

Coleen arrived alongside her siblings Denise, Maureen and Anne. Wearing all black, they each accessorised with a pink breast cancer ribbon pinned onto their coats.

Linda was carried into the service inside a bright sparkly pink coffin decorated with pretty flowers by a number of men, including Coleen’s sons Shane and Jake.

A couple of weeks ago, I came across an unreleased recording of Linda singing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and I wanted to share it with you all alongside some cherished old photos and videos. Thank you all for your continued support, love Col xx pic.twitter.com/exPz6aWWjP — Coleen Nolan (@NolanColeen) February 2, 2025

Coleen shares unreason footage of Linda

Following Linda’s funeral, Coleen took to social media to thank fans for their support, as well as reflect on the “truly beautiful send-off”.

The Loose Women star also revealed some never-before-seen footage of Linda singing in the past.

“Yesterday, we said a heartbreaking goodbye to my sister Linda for the last time, and it was a truly beautiful send-off,” Coleen penned.

She continued. “A couple of weeks ago, I came across an unreleased recording of Linda singing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and I wanted to share it with you all alongside some cherished old photos and videos. Thank you all for your continued support, love Col xx.”

Fans emotional over Coleen’s post

Fans and friends were left emotional over Coleen’s post, with one person writing on Instagram: “So beautiful. Such a gorgeous voice. You have your memories to cherish forever.”

Someone else added: “This is truly beautiful Coleen. This song suits her voice beautifully. Can’t cope though listening and seeing this video. Oh Coleen…God bless you and all the Nolan family. Fly high now Linda. You go and rest in peace.”

A third also penned: “Thank you for sharing this it’s beautiful and a testament to the love you have for your sisters.”

