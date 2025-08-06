Disgraced MasterChef hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace tipped for I’m A Celebrity… appearance

Gregg Wallace and John Torode return for their final series of MasterChef tonight (August 6) – but how will the pair earn their crust now they’ve been kicked out of the BBC kitchen?

The presenters were both sacked from the BBC series after an independent inquiry upheld a number of complaints against them. Gregg stepped back last autumn, while John followed suit last month.

However, the BBC decided to show the final series that the pair filmed, with the first episode on tonight. But once the paycheck for their final series is cashed, what’s next for the pair?

Well, according to William Hill, the ITV jungle is calling!

John Torode and Gregg Wallace’s final series of MasterChef starts tonight (Credit: BBC)

Gregg and John heading to the jungle?

Bookies have revealed that MasterChef presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode have entered the betting to appear on this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity….

With the BBC airing the new season of the cooking programme tonight – despite parting ways with the pair last month – Gregg is 4/1 for a stint in the jungle. John follows closely behind at 6/1.

Other names in the running to join the line-up include Will Mellor ( 5/4), Jools Oliver (6/4), Kate Cassidy (2/1), Tommy Fury (3/1) and Peter Crouch (7/2).

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “News that the BBC will be airing the new series of MasterChef with Gregg Wallace and John Torode despite sacking the pair has prompted speculation about where they might appear next. We’ve added both to our market for who will take part in I’m A Celebrity… this year.”

Lee added: “Wallace is 4/1 with us to feature on the ITV series in winter – putting him level with Olivia Attwood and Thomas Skinner – with Torode available at slightly longer odds of 6/1.”

Could they swap the kitchen for camp life? (Credit: BBC)

Olivia Attwood to return?

Loose Women and This Morning host Olivia Attwood had previously signed up for I’m A Celebrity… in 2022. However, she left the jungle early due to medical reasons. And this has prompted fans to wonder if she could make her big comeback this year.

Olivia has always insisted that she’d finish what she started. However, during an Instagram Q&A, one fan begged: “Plz do the jungle.”

She replied: “Oh hunny noooooo.”

