Speculation is already swirling around the 2025 series of I’m A Celebrity… And, according to the latest odds, Jools Oliver has emerged as the early frontrunner to enter the jungle this year.

The wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is currently priced at 6/4.

“Jools Oliver heading into the jungle would be a huge coup for ITV,” said Jake Ashton, Entertainment Betting Expert at OLBG. “With bosses hoping she will spill the beans on her husband, Jamie. If she’s in, expect her price to shorten fast.”

Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools Oliver has the highest odds to take on the jungle (Credit: SplashNews)

I’m A Celebrity 2025 predictions revealed

Next up is Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of the late singer Liam Payne, who is also gaining momentum in the betting markets at OLBG.

Insiders say ITV may be interested in her for the emotional impact.

Darts legend Phil “The Power” Taylor follows closely at 5/2. Taylor’s no-nonsense personality and iconic status in British sport could make him a firm fan favourite.

Meanwhile, reality TV and boxing star Tommy Fury and actor Will Mellor are both priced at 3/1.

Tommy is no stranger to reality drama following stints on Love Island. On the other hand, Will became a fan favourite during his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Former PM Boris Johnson is one of the wildcards (Credit: Cover Images)

Boris Johnson and Tyson Fury

Other notable names include former footballers Peter Crouch and Ally McCoist, both at 7/2.

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood and businessman Thomas Skinner are both sitting at 4/1. Olivia had previously signed up for I’m A Celeb in 2022 but left the jungle early due to medical reasons, prompting fans to wonder if this could be her big comeback.

Also in the mix are some surprise longshots.

Tyson Fury (12/1) and former PM Boris Johnson (16/1) are the ultimate wildcards.

While both are headline-grabbing names, their involvement is seen as unlikely. However, as fans of the show know, surprises are always possible in the jungle.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the official line-up. But one thing is certain: the jungle drama is already heating up.

