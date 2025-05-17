I’m A Celebrity All Stars has reportedly been dealt a blow by Vicky Pattison, who won the show back in 2015.

The star was reportedly in talks to return to the show but has since pulled out…

Myleene won the last series of I’m A Celebrity All Stars (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity All Stars returns

The first All-Star series of I’m A Celebrity aired back in 2023. Legends of the show such as Helen Flanagan, Myleene Klass, and Gillian McKeith, all made a comeback. Myleene came out on top in 2023, 17 years after first appearing on the show.

In April, it was announced that a second season of the spin-off had been commissioned. Speculation has been swirling ever since over who will be taking part.

Now, it’s been reported that ITV were allegedly in talks with former show winner Vicky to make a return.

However, it doesn’t seem as though this is going to happen now, with the former Geordie Shore star reportedly deciding not to appear on the show.

Vicky won the show 10 years ago (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Vicky Pattison pulls out of I’m A Celebrity All-Stars

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “As soon as ITV bosses decided they were bringing back the All Stars version of I’m A Celeb, they set their signs on getting Vicky Pattison back in the jungle.

“She won the show, so was hugely popular with viewers, and they really want the next South African series to have as many big hitters as possible,” they then continued.

“Vicky was interested and did have a series of meetings with producers, but ultimately decided it’s not the right time for at the moment. She has a lot of presenting work going on, which is ultimately the career trajectory she wants to stay on, so she doesn’t feel going back on the show would work for her currently with her busy schedule, but she would be open to further discussions in the future,” they then added.

The new series is expected to film in Autumn 2025 with an air date of early 2026.

ED! has contacted ITV and Vicky’s representatives for comment.

Toff may be signing up for another hit show (Credit: ITV)

Former jungle winner to appear on Strictly?

Meanwhile, another former winner of the show is reportedly set to appear on hit BBC show, Strictly.

Georgia Toffolo, who won the show in 2017 and returned in 2023 for a 12th-place finish, is reportedly set to sign up for this year’s series of Strictly.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said Georgia “would bring glamour, poise and fun to the show”.

“She’s been a huge hit on all the telly shows she’s done and would be a popular contestant on Strictly.”

I’m A Celebrity All Stars is set to return to ITV1 in 2026.

