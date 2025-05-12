Strictly 2025 rumoured line-up – Stacey Solomon, A Place In The Sun star Craig Rowe and Georgia Toffolo

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is just around the corner – and already several famous faces are being rumoured to take part.

Last year, comedian Chris McCausland made history as he was crowned the Strictly champ with Dianne Buswell.

And in April, the 2025 line-up of pro dancers was confirmed – with all of last year’s favourites returning.

But who are the rumoured celebs that will be strutting their stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor later this year?

I’m a Celeb winner tipped for Strictly 2025 stint

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo is one of the many famous faces rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The reality star first found fame on Made in Chelsea and went on to win I’m A Celebrity in 2017. She later returned to the show in 2023 for the legends spin-off series.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said that Georgia is in talks to sign up to Strictly and she “would bring glamour, poise and fun to the show”.

They added: “She’s been a huge hit on all the telly shows she’s done and would be a popular contestant on Strictly.”

Thomas Skinner to appear on Strictly 2025?

Thomas Skinner is another celeb tipped to sign up for Strictly 2025.

The entrepreneur shot to fame in The Apprentice and has appeared on the likes of Good Morning Britain and Celebrity MasterChef.

“Thomas hasn’t any dancing experience, but he’s up for giving the competition his best shot,” a source recently told The Sun.

They added: “Strictly bosses are hoping he’ll get the dads watching. He has a massive following, especially with working-class blokes. He’s a huge football fan and enjoys pies and gravy. He’s not a luvvie at all.”

Thomas previously spoke out about appearing on Strictly and told MailOnline in 2019: “My mum loves it, she’d love me to do that.”

Strictly rumoured line-up – Tom Parker-Bowles

It seems a royal could be set to show off their best moves on the Strictly dance floor later this year…

This week, it was reported that Camilla Parker-Bowles’ son, Tom, is in talks to sign up for the BBC One show.

Tom is best known for being a food writer and restaurant critic. He’s also appeared as a judge on MasterChef several times.

“Top of their wishlist is MasterChef star Tom. His name was also sounded-out last year but never materialised. Bosses hope they’ll have better luck this year,” a source told The Mirror.

They continued: “It would be a coup to sign someone with such a strong royal link. Maybe we could see Camilla and King Charles in the audience?”

Craig Rowe ‘in talks’ with Strictly bosses

In April, A Place In The Sun host Craig Rowe revealed that his people had been in touch with the Beeb about casting him in Strictly 2025.

Craig told The Sun: “My agent is talking to all the reality shows. There’s definitely been a little bit of a rumble that I felt from some of them.

“We’ve spoken to Strictly and nothing’s happened yet, but talks are very much happening. Obviously, Strictly is the one that is gold standard.”

Craig, who has been a regular host on A Place in the Sun since 2022, went on: “And also, I love dancing. And now I’m fitter. I’d like nothing better than the training as well to put me through my paces.”

Stacey Solomon tipped for Strictly stint

TV favourite Stacey Solomon is also rumoured to be taking part in Strictly this year.

It is believed she first caught the attention of bosses after she won an NTA for her BBC show Sort Your Life Out last year.

A source told The Sun: “Stacey is a hit with viewers thanks to her lovable personality. The BBC always want to showcase their own talent on Strictly, and Stacey’s show has already bagged them an NTA.

“Fans will also love watching her husband Joe Swash in the audience cheering her on every week.”

Stacey has even admitted in the past that she is “obsessed” with the show but confessed she has “two left feet”.

She told Metro in 2022: “I would never say never but I am a terrible dancer, an absolutely terrible dancer! I don’t know why but I have no rhythm when it comes to movement.”

She also shared: “But I am obsessed with it, I’m obsessed with the costumes. And also I would love to learn a new skill like that. I love learning anything to be honest.”

