A Place in The Sun favourite Craig Rowe could be waltzing his way onto the Strictly 2025 lineup.

Craig, 52, recently hit the headlines after he revealed he’s shed two stone in three months, leaving him in the shape of his life. The telly host had been warned he was at risk of diabetes before taking action over his blood sugar.

Now, Craig reckons he could be a perfect signing for the Strictly dance floor. And he admits his people have been in touch with the Beeb about casting him in the programme.

Craig Rowe has been a regular host on A Place in the Sun since 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly 2025 latest – Craig Rowe ‘in talks’

Craig told the tabloid: “My agent is talking to all the reality shows. There’s definitely been a little bit of a rumble that I felt from some of them. We’ve spoken to Strictly and nothing’s happened yet, but talks are very much happening. Obviously, Strictly is the one that is gold standard.”

I’d like nothing better than the training as well to put me through my paces.

Craig, who has been a regular host on A Place in the Sun since 2022, went on: “And also, I love dancing. And now I’m fitter. I’d like nothing better than the training as well to put me through my paces.”

As as well as Craig, The Sun also reports Stacey Solomon may have been approached to participate in this year’s dance series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Rowe (@craigrowetv)

Craig Rowe on his two stone weight loss

Craig explained this month how he fits into clothes he used to wear two decades ago after dropping the pounds.

And, despite previously bringing down his blood sugar following an initial diagnosis – reversing his pre-diabetes – he had struggled again before being motivated by seeing himself on the box.

Craig Rowe: ‘I knew I sort of got a bit pudgy just before Christmas’ (Credit: YouTube)

He recalled: “I was right on the cusp of being almost pre-diabetic again. And I knew I sort of got a bit pudgy just before Christmas. I’d seen some of my episodes of A Place in the Sun go out. And I was like: ‘That’s not a good angle.'”

Furthermore, having eliminated cakes and chocolate from his diet, and cutting back on alcohol, Craig now exercises up to six times a week. Sounds like the perfect way to get ready for dance rehearsals!

Read more: A Place in the Sun’s Craig Rowe loses two stone in three months after looking ‘pudgy’ on show

Catch A Place in the Sun and A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next? on Channel 4 weekday afternoons.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.