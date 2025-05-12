Viewers watching the BAFTA TV Awards were left fuming last night (May 11) after Strictly won the Memorable Moment gong over Gavin and Stacey.

On Sunday evening, the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Many stars turned up at the glamorous event to celebrate the most popular shows from the past year.

While many fans were happy with the results, some were left annoyed.

While Dianne and Chris won through public vote, not everyone agreed (Credit: BBC)

Public vote for Strictly to win BAFTA for Most Memorable Moment

This year, the category for The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award was the only award voted for by the public.

The nominees included scenes from The Traitors, Bridgerton, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland’s You’ll Never Walk Alone dance on Strictly, the wedding scene from Gavin and Stacey and Emily Atack’s naked tennis scene on Rivals.

The winner was announced as Strictly champions Dianne and Chris for their waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

On the night, Dianne accepted the award without Chris, who had other commitments on his comedy tour. Honoured by the win, Dianne thanked everyone who voted.

In the audience, her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, was captured tearing up over their victory.

Even though Gavin and Stacey didn’t win, many believed they should have (Credit: BBC)

BAFTA viewers ‘gutted’ Gavin and Stacey didn’t win

Even though Chris and Dianne won through a public vote, that didn’t stop viewers from fuming over their win. Many believed the Gavin and Stacey scene from Smithy’s Wedding should have won the trophy.

“Gavin and Stacey have been robbed there,” one user wrote on X.

“Rigged and robbed,” another person shared.

“The fact that Strictly has won a BAFTA over Gavin and Stacey is an absolute shambles!?!?” a third remarked.

“Gavin and Stacey….. Mick standing up at the wedding should have won Memorable Moment!!!” a fourth said.

“Gutted it wasn’t Gavin and Stacey!!” a fifth person expressed.

Not everyone felt the same, though, with one telling Dianne: “10s, 10s, 10s across the board thoroughly well-deserved!” Another added: “Well done Chris and Dianne. What a moment it was.”

“Couldn’t think of anyone who deserves this more than Chris and Dianne,” said another.

TV star Stacey Solomon also walked home empty-handed after receiving two nominations. As she reflected on the evening, she admitted she wasn’t happy with the result, letting rip with a very out-of-character rant.

2025 BAFTA TV Awards winners The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, and many high-profile names turned up at the glamorous event to celebrate many winners. With so many categories, who walked home with a trophy on the night? Jessica Gunning wins Supporting Actress After its roaring success on Netflix, Jessica Gunning won Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Martha in Baby Reindeer. She beat out competition from Katherine Parkinson, Maxine Peake, Monica Dolan, Sue Johnston, and co-star Nava Mau. On the male front, Mr Loverman star Ariyon Bakare won against Christopher Chung, Damian Lewis, Jonathan Pryce, McKinley Belcher III, and Sonny Walker. In the category of Reality, where Dragon’s Den, Love Is Blind UK, and The Traitors were nominated, The Jury: Murder Trial took home the award. BAFTA winners: Mr Bates Vs The Post Office ITV show Mr Bates Vs The Post Office picked up Limited Drama, while BBC Two’s Alma’s Not Normal won Scripted Comedy. The show was also honoured with the Special Award. In the comedy categories, former EastEnders star Danny Dyer won for Mr Bigstuff for Male Performance In A Comedy. He beat Bilal Hasna, Dylan Thomas-Smith, Nabhaan Rizwan, Oliver Savell, and Phil Dunning. For the female category, Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones won for the show’s finale episode last year. Anjana Vasan, Kate O’Flynn, Lolly Adefope, Nicola Coughlan, and Sophie Willan were also nominated. EastEnders wins Best Soap Beating Casualty and Coronation Street, EastEnders won Best Soap while Would I Lie To You? won in the category of Entertainment. Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland’s performance on Strictly won Memorable Moment and Rob And Rylan’s Grand Tour won Factual Entertainment. Comedian Joel Lycett picked up Entertainment Performance for Late Night Lycett. BAFTA winners: Lennie James wins Leading Actor Mr Loverman continued to sweep as Lennie James won Leading Actor for his portrayal of Walker in the BBC One series. He beat David Tennant, Gary Oldman, Martin Freeman, Richard Gadd, and Toby Jones. Marisa Abela won Leading Actress for her part as Yasmin Kara-Hanani in another BBC One series, Industry – Bad Wolf. Billie Piper, Lola Petticrew, Monica Dolan, and Sharon D Clarke were also nominated.

