The TV BAFTAs took place last night (May 11) at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the glitzy event celebrated the great and good of the TV industry, and also honoured those we’ve lost and lost over the past 12 months.

Dr Michael Mosley, singer Linda Nolan and actor Paul Danan were all featured in the tribute.

However, Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Jane Plowright were absent. Joan Plowright was 95 when she died back in January. Maggie Smith died in September 2024 at the age of 89.

Alan Cumming hosted the TV BAFTAs last night (Credit: BBC)

Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Joan Plowright ‘missing’ from TV BAFTAs tribute

The ladies’ absence led to complaints from those watching at home.

One commented: “No Maggie Smith?? Feels like quite an oversight.” Another was a little more furious and posted: “They left out Dame Maggie Smith from the list of those who died during the last year. DISGUSTING. SHAME on you.”

Maggie Smith was in iconic Downton Abbey. Plowright has a Golden Globe and Emmy for TV!

A third said: “No mention of Dame Maggie Smith when remembering those who died in the last year. Shame on BAFTA.”

Another added: “BAFTA TV Awards snubbed Maggie Smith and Joan Plowright, even if they are known mostly for film/theatre. They did a lot of TV, especially in the early days when they did plays on TV and period dramas especially Shakespeare. Maggie Smith was in iconic Downton Abbey. Plowright has a Golden Globe and Emmy for TV!”

The In Memoriam section of the night was accompanied by live music by concert violinist Esther Abrami (Credit: BBC)

Why they were missing

However, there is good reason for the apparent ‘snub’. Both ladies were featured in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Film Awards, which look place earlier this year.

Actors who are more closely associated with television and known for their TV achievements are usually honoured at the TV event, while those whose roles are more aligned with movies are honoured at the Film Awards.

Over the last year we have sadly lost many friends and colleagues from the television industry, and we now take a moment to pay tribute to them with a special performance from @estherabrami — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 11, 2025

BAFTA responds to backlash

Amid the backlash, BAFTA posted to Twitter, sharing a link to the year-round tribute page on its website.

“The tributes we pay at our Film, Games and Television Awards are moments for pause, reflection and remembrance of all the extraordinarily talented people who dedicated their lives to the screen arts. Our year-round, public testament to those who worked in the screen industries can be found here https://bafta.org/in-memory-of.”

