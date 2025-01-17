The death of British actress Dame Joan Plowright was announced by her family this morning (January 17).

She died at the age of 95 on Thursday (January 16), surrounded by her family at Denville Hall. News of the iconic star’s passing comes just weeks after her close friend, Dame Maggie Smith, died at age 89 in September.

Joan appeared in countless films – from Disney’s 101 Dalmations to Jane Eyre. In 1978, she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Actress of the Year in a New Play for her role in Filumena.

Joan has died at the age of 95 (Credit: Cover Images)

Dame Joan Plowright death announced

“It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on January 16 2025 surrounded by her family at Denville Hall aged 95,” her family shared in a statement.

The statement continued by sharing that Joan “enjoyed a long and illustrious career across theatre, film and TV over seven decades until blindness made her retire”.

Her family revealed she “cherished her last 10 years in Sussex with constant visits from friends and family, filled with much laughter and fond memories”.

Joan married twice. Once in 1953 to actor Roger Gage, who she divorced in 1960, and again to actor and director Laurence Olivier, who died in 1989.

Fans paid tribute to Joan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tributes pour in

Following the sad news about the cherished icon, tributes have continued to pour in online.

“The end of an era. A truly remarkable actress. RIP Dame Joan Plowright,” one user wrote on X.

“Marvellous actress, spanning six decades, incredible legacy,” another person shared.

“That is sad news but what a wonderful career and life DJP had. She will be missed,” a third remarked.

“Dame Joan Plowright’s passing is a stark reminder that true talent is rare and irreplaceable. Her legacy will echo in the hearts of those who appreciate real artistry. If you can’t recognize her contributions, maybe it’s time to reevaluate your taste,” a fourth person wrote.

“A true icon of British theatre and film, her impact will never be forgotten,” a fifth fan shared.

Read more: All the tragic celebrity deaths so far in 2025 and the heartbreaking causes

What is your favourite Dame Joan Plowright memory? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.