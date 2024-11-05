The funeral of Dame Maggie Smith has taken place at Mortlake Crematorium in Richmond, London.

The Harry Potter and Downton Abbey legend died in hospital in September at the age of 89.

Now Dame Maggie has been laid to rest at a “poignant but not sad” funeral in the capital.

Dame Maggie Smith died at the age of 89 back in September (Credit: Splash News)

Funeral of Dame Maggie Smith takes place

According to pictures of the order of service obtained by the Daily Mail, Dame Maggie’s send-off took place on Monday (November 4).

It was poignant but not sad because hers was a life so richly lived.”

The intimate service was said to be attended by family, friends and close colleagues. The service celebrated the life of the Oscar-winning actress, who enjoyed an incredible 70-year career.

One invited guest claimed mourners “belted out hymns” and listened to “brilliant eulogies”.

Dame Maggie enjoyed a 70-year career in film and TV (Credit: Splash News)

‘A life so richly lived’

Guests were invited to arrive at 4pm, where they were welcomed into a ceremony described as “beautiful”, warm and full of laughter.

“Such a beautiful goodbye to Maggie Smith today,” one guest told the paper. “It was warm and funny and full of love and brilliant eulogies, with the best hymns being belted out by all. It was poignant but not sad because hers was a life so richly lived.”

The order of service featured a poignant tribute to the late actress. On the front was a childhood photo of Dame Maggie. It was accompanied by a later image of her smiling on the back.

The memorial card read “In loving memory of Dame Margaret Natalie Smith”.

It’s claimed Dame Maggie’s funeral was ‘poignant but not sad’ (Credit: Splash News)

Death of Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie passed away on September 27 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, after a prolonged illness.

Mortlake Crematorium, where her funeral was held, also serves as the final resting place for several notable figures, including Margaret Thatcher and comedian Tommy Cooper.

King Charles was among those paying tribute following her death.

He shared: “As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage.”

Read more: Dame Maggie Smith’s final public appearance months before her death

Share your favourite memories of Dame Maggie Smith on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.