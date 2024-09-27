Dame Maggie Smith’s final public appearances months before her death

The loved ones of Dame Maggie Smith have announced her death at the age of 89. Consequently, tributes have poured in and fans of the beloved star have been left devastated.

A statement details that the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star died “peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September”.

Now, we are reflecting on Dame Maggie’s final public appearances. Occurring just months prior, the star attended two extremely high profile events.

Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dame Maggie Smith’s final public appearances

The star attended the lush greenery and glamoured filled setting of Wimbledon in the summer of 2023, whilst sporting a navy ensemble for her rare appearance.

She walked arm in arm with two companions, at the time – one of whom was reportedly her daughter-in-law Suki Stephens.

Dame Maggie Smith attended Wimbledon in 2023 (Credit: Paul Marriott/ Shutterstock)

Dame Maggie Smith was also joined by her Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson at Wimbledon, on July 15 2023.

The actresses were in esteemed company at the Royal Box that afternoon, as the Princess of Wales also attended the tennis tournament for the second time that year.

As reported by British Vogue, Dame Maggie Smith gave fashion lovers what they didn’t know they needed as she appeared as the star of luxury fashion brand Loewe’s October 2023 campaign, to showcase their upcoming 2024 Spring collection.

Dame Maggie rarely made public appearances (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The actress could be seen sporting a sophisticated fur coat as well as posing with handbags in the snaps.

Vogue said at the time: “Few things are better than an unexpected casting choice. Think: Joan Didion’s turn as a Celine model, or Willem Dafoe walking for Prada’s fall 2012 men’s show.

“This week, Loewe debuted its new spring 2024 pre-collection campaign. And 88-year-old actor, Maggie Smith, stars at the centre of it.

“Alongside fashion fixtures such as Greta Lee, Josh O’Connor, and Taeyong, Smith proved to be the most refreshing cameo of all. Because, let’s face it, did you really ever expect to see Professor McGonagall carrying a Puzzle bag?”

Family share the death of Dame Maggie Smith

A statement from her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin shared Dame Maggie Smith’s death, stating: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

