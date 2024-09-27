Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89 as tributes have poured in online.

The Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star died “peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September,” a statement has read.

A statement from her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dame Maggie Smith dies

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Tributes have poured in for the actress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes from fans have poured in on social media.

One person said: “A painful loss. An eternal talent. RIP Dame Maggie Smith.”

Another wrote: “Oh no Maggie Smith. What an unbelievable icon. Incredible actor. Trailblazer. Legend. Go well. What a legacy.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “There will never be another Dame Maggie Smith.”

Maggie was best known for her incredible roles as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise and Violet Crawley in Downton abbey.

She won two Oscars during her career – one for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970 and another for California Suite in 1979.

Maggie received her Damehood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1990.

