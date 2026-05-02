Heartbreaking death that stopped Kelly Brook from moving house: ‘I didn’t tell the new owners’

Kelly Brook, who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (May 2), previously revealed that a heartbreaking family death stopped her from selling and moving from her house for many years.

The 46-year-old was eager to make a “fresh start” after meeting her model husband, Jeremy Parisi, whom she married in 2022. However, she held off after the death of her dad, Kenneth Parsons.

Kelly’s dad died of cancer in 2007 (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook reveals dad’s death stopped her from moving house

In 2007, Kelly’s dad, Kenneth, died of lung cancer.

Speaking on Loose Women in January, Kelly explained: “I stayed in my property, I was there for 16 years and it was very much my house, I had various relationships through that but when I met my husband Jeremy, we just wanted our own house, I felt like I was living with the ghosts of my past.

“He did try and live there with me a little bit but the rug or the picture or the painting…. I just got rid of everything. I just think it’s nice to have a fresh start.”

Kelly married Jeremy in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘You have to move on with your life’

Kelly admitted she “held on it a bit too long” because of her dad’s death. She explained that she “sprinkled some of his ashes in the garden”, leading her to think she could “never sell this house now”. She admitted: “I didn’t tell the new owners.”

“There was a bit of the garden that he liked. I almost felt that ‘the spirit of my dad was still there, so I could never sell this house now,'” Kelly continued.

When Kelly finally moved out, she insisted that saying goodbye to her garden was a “wrench” because of how hard she had worked on it.

Kelly felt she could “never build a garden like this again because it had been 16 years”. As she began to think about working on another, she admitted: “I wouldn’t know where to start.”

“So to hand that over was a bit of a wrench, but you have to move on with your life,” Kelly continued.

Read more: ‘The perfect woman!’ Kelly Brook sends fans into meltdown in fiery lingerie ad

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!