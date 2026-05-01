Big Brother Nadia Almada has shown off her new look after undergoing a facelift and losing a whopping 10-stone – and she looks so different!

The star, 49, was spotted showing off her new look while recovering from surgery during a trip to the beach recently.

Nadia has undergone something of a transformation (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother star Nadia Almada’s dramatic transformation

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Big Brother 2004 winner Nadia showed off her dramatic transformation while on holiday recently.

Soaking up the sun on a beach in Turkey, the star could be seen showing off the results of her 10-stone weight loss whilst wearing a bikini.

Nadia underwent gastric sleeve surgery back in 2024, and the results were clear to see!

The star’s face was also covered in bandages after she underwent a facelift.

The Portuguese star’s face and neck were covered in bruises from the procedure, which is believed to have taken place last week.

Nadia could be seen taking a series of selfies during her time on the beach.

The star looks worlds away from her appearance during the height of her fame in the noughties.

Nadia shot to fame in the noughties (Credit: Splash News)

Nadia on the downsides of fame

Nadia shot to fame in 2004, winning Big Brother. She returned to the show in 2010 to take part in Ultimate Big Brother.

Appearing on the Remember Me? podcast earlier this year, Nadia shared her feelings on fame.

When asked: “What’s a common misconception that people might have about fame?”, Nadia said: “The fame equates to happiness.

“It does not. That (fame) equates to money. It may come with that, but fame doesn’t necessarily equate to having like seven figures,” she then said.

Nadia then added that fame “does not equal love”. “It does not equate any of those things. Fame is actually the worst side of being a public person.”

Read more: ITV viewers declare ‘we won’ as Big Brother gets ‘upgrade’ in major shake-up

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