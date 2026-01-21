Big Brother is reportedly getting an upgrade upon its return, and ITV viewers are excited by the news.

Last year, the celebrity version was said to be removed from the spring 2026 schedules after its spin-off show, Late and Live, had been axed.

However, in a fresh update, it appears the upcoming civilian series of the reality show is now a priority for ITV.

Celebrity Big Brother is expected to return next year (Credit: ITV)

ITV’s Big Brother ‘upgraded’ to eight weeks

According to The Sun, Celebrity Big Brother will not be returning to our screens until 2027.

Meanwhile, ITV are still bringing back the non-celebrity series in autumn and planning to extend the show by a whole week. This means it could air for eight whole weeks.

“Despite the hold on the celeb version, ITV has always insisted that the programme is what they call a ‘priority reality format’,” a source told the newspaper.

“Extending by a week is something fans have been calling for as past runs have shown the action really only heats up in the latter days,” they continued.

The civilian series is said to be “far cheaper to produce than celebrity so the return on investment is worth the while”.

“ITV really is committed to the format and has lots of ideas to keep the civilian version as exciting as possible, with the extension being one of the options being considered.”

Following being removed from Spring schedules, Big Brother will reportedly be extended with extra episodes (Credit: ITV)

‘This is absolutely a step in the right direction’

Following the news, fans of the show are elated by the update and cannot wait for the next series.

“This is a step in the right direction. Bring back Saturday night shows too,” one user wrote on X.

“We won,” another person shared.

“YES! Hearing ITV really put effort into the civilian run is what we need. Hope to see the Celebrity version back next year but this is absolutely a step in the right direction. Now PLEASE sort out the live feeds,” a third remarked.

“Very happy about this. Also, without CBB this year, I hope we can see a big redesign of the house as well. There’s plenty of time to get the changes right and make this year’s series the best ITV one yet!” a fourth said.

