Singing competition show The Voice UK has been renewed for another series, and ITV viewers aren’t happy about it.

The Voice UK first debuted on BBC One in 2012 before shifting to ITV in 2017. Over the years, the line-up of coaches has evolved and changed.

Last year, it was confirmed that US singer LeAnn Rimes was leaving. Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland replaced her and will make her The Voice UK debut during the upcoming 14th series.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones extended their contracts as coaches.

LeAnn Rimes left The Voice UK last year (Credit: ITV)

The Voice UK ‘renewed for 2027’

According to TV Zone, The Voice UK has been renewed for another series in 2027.

The outlet also noted that the show’s production company, Lifted Entertainment, is said to be looking to film the 15th series this summer.

They previously reported ITV pushing back the airing of this year’s 14th series for a second time.

ITV initially postponed The Voice UK from autumn 2025 to January 2026 after deciding to axe Dancing On Ice, with The Voice set to fill its Sunday night slot in the new year. As a result, next year’s series could be filmed before this year’s has even gone to air.

However, the new game show The Floor was moved forward from its originally planned April launch to take over Sunday nights, leaving The Voice UK now likely to air this autumn instead. The series will reportedly be one episode longer than the last, at 10 episodes.

ED! contacted ITV, who said: “Broadcast details for the forthcoming series of The Voice UK haven’t been announced yet and will be confirmed in due course.”

Kelly Rowland joined the show for the 2026 series (Credit: ITV)

‘How is this show still going?’

ITV viewers didn’t appear pleased by the news, insisting it’s not a show worth watching anymore.

“I’d rather watch paint dry,” one user wrote on X.

“Worst show of all time,” another person shared.

“How is this show still going? I can’t even name one single winner let alone anyone who’s actually gone on to have a career from it!!!” a third remarked.

“ITV flogging a dead horse rather than coming up with a new idea as usual,” a fourth said.

Read more: The Voice UK coach LeAnn Rimes ‘quits’ show after one series

Are you a fan of The Voice UK? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.