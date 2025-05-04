After joining the show last year, US singer LeAnn Rimes has reportedly quit her role as a coach on The Voice UK.

The Can’t Fight The Moonlight chart-topper was a new addition to the 2024 series alongside McFly musicians Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones. She had previously served as a coach on the Australian edition that year, too.

However, it appears LeAnn won’t be returning for another slice of the action…

LeAnn Rimes ‘quits’ The Voice UK

According to The Sun, LeAnn, 42, won’t be flying to the UK for another series as she reportedly wants to focus on her career in the US, despite loving her time on the show.

However, she recently appeared American version as a mega mentor alongside All I Wanna Do hitmaker Sheryl Crow.

An inside source told the newspaper: “She was hugely popular with cast and crew and everybody loved having her as part of the team.

“Bosses are currently on the lookout for another female singer to join the all-star line-up, they haven’t made a decision just yet but are having conversations.”

The 14th series of The Voice UK will begin filming later this year in the summer.

The source continued: “Producers know they’ve had some amazing names so far, from Olly Murs to Anne-Marie, so they want to secure someone who will cause a lot of excitement around the show and bring a new energy to the competition.”

While LeAnn is allegedly not coming back, The Sun claims that Danny, who has remained in headlines after kissing Maura Higgins at the BRITs, and Tom Fletcher are returning. will.i.am and Tom Jones are expected to come back too.

‘I love connecting with all of the artists’

At the time of joining The Voice UK, LeAnn stated she loved the opportunity to “connect” with the talent on the show.

“I love connecting with all of the artists, finding songs they connect to and creating these performances,” she said.

“For me it’s not just about creating performances but creating moments that are really powerful.”

