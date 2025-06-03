LeAnn Rimes’ replacement on The Voice has been revealed as Kelly Rowland, and her co-stars are thrilled!

American singer LeAnn, 42, joined the show last year. However, she announced her exit after just one season last month.

LeAnn was a judge on the 2024 series (Credit: ITV)

LeAnn Rimes leaves The Voice

Last month, it was announced that LeAnn had quit the show after just one series.

According to The Sun, LeAnn had decided to quit the show to focus on her music career in the US, despite “loving” her experience as a judge.

“She was hugely popular with cast and crew and everybody loved having her as part of the team,” a source told the publication.

“Bosses are currently on the lookout for another female singer to join the all-star line-up, they haven’t made a decision just yet but are having conversations,” they then added.

Following her exit, bookies revealed who the favourite to take her judging spot was.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards was favourite to replace LeAnn, with Hannah Waddingham and Sheryl Crow also tipped to join the programme.

Kelly Rowland is joining the show (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Rowland replaces LeAnn Rimes on The Voice

However, LeAnn’s replacement has now been revealed as Destiny’s Child legend Kelly Rowland.

Kelly, 44, has previous coaching experience, having been a judge on The X Factor back in 2011.

In a statement, Kelly said: “I am excited to join The Voice UK as a coach, and am looking forward to working with the excellent and passionate coaches the show is known for. I can’t wait to hear all the new talent and to go to battle for my team. Let’s go!”

Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones said they were “excited” for Kelly to join the panel. Wil.i.am also waxed lyrical about the star, descrbing her as “dope”.

“I can’t wait for the new season of The Voice UK. I’m so happy to be back on it. If you thought last year was dope, this year we’ve got Kelly Rowland who’s gonna take this season to the dopest level possible!” he gushed.

Kelly was a judge on The X Factor 14 years ago (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Judges share their thoughts on Kelly

According to a source who spoke to the MailOnline, Wil.i.am is over the moon that Kelly has joined the show.

“The coaching panel are really thrilled too, especially Will.i.am who thinks Kelly joining is the best thing to happen in years,” they said.

Sir Tom Jones also gushed over Kelly joining the panel. “It’s always a pleasure to return to The Voice UK as every year I’m reminded of the incredible talent we have in this country. I’m looking forward to sitting alongside will.i.am once again, having Tom and Danny in their chair for a second series, and of course I’m excited to welcome Kelly Rowland to the panel. She’s an amazing artist with a huge amount of experience to share,” he said.

The new series will begin filming this summer.

The Voice UK will return to ITV1 and ITVX soon.

