The Script star Danny O’Donoghue, who was a judge on The Voice between 2012 and 2013, has married his long-term partner, Anais.

The couple, who first started dating during the pandemic in 2020, have admitted that they’re “over the moon” to finally become husband and wife.

The Script star Danny O’Donoghue ties the knot

On Thursday (May 8), Danny tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Anais Niang in a romantic ceremony. They got engaged last year.

Anais, 31, and Danny, 44, first met back in 2020 after bumping into each other by chance in London.

The couple first went public with their romance at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2021.

Last year, Irish star Danny got down on one knee and popped the question in Norway.

Speaking to The Sun last year, Danny gushed over asking Anais to be his wife at their “favourite place on earth”.

“We hiked up to the top of a mountain to face the most beautiful waterfall in the world, The Seven Sisters. It’s our favourite place on earth,” he said.

‘We are over the moon’

Speaking to the MailOnline, Danny and Anais gushed over tying the knot last week.

They also shared a snap from their wedding day with the publication. Danny can be seen looking dapper in a tuxedo, whilst Anais is seen wearing a dazzling white gown. The beautiful bride topped off the look with a pair of satin evening gloves and chic pearl drop earrings. She also wore a long veil.

Speaking to the publication, they said: “We’re over the moon to be married and now we take the first steps on the journey of the rest of our lives together!”.

‘When you know, you know’

Danny has previously gushed over his now wife.

“When you know, you know… I knew when it wasn’t right, but now I know whatever that is, that it’s 100 per cent right,” he said in a previous interview.

“She’s great. I met her during Covid and if you’ve been with anybody through Covid it’s like you compress 10 years into those years,” he then added.

